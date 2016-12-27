Bayern Munich needed RB Leipzig win to 'have quiet Christmas' - Uli Hoeness

Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said that anything less than a comprehensive win over RB Leipzig ahead of the winter break would not have been acceptable.

Bayern opened up a three-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga following a 3-0 victory over nearest challengers Leipzig in their final game before Christmas.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his side's intensity during the game and Hoeness says that he had been expecting such an impressive display.

"Yes that was of course extremely important," he told tz. "Everyone involved knew that if we hadn't have won that game -- especially in such a clear and dominant manner -- then we wouldn't have been able to have a quiet Christmas break. To go into the winter break behind RB Leipzig would not have been well received by the public."

Bayern Munich proved too strong for RB Leipzig last month.

Former Bayern player Hoeness, who turns 65 this week, was re-elected as club president in November after serving a jail term for tax evasion.

Pleased with Bayern's win over Leipzig, Hoeness is also hopeful that Ancelotti's side can continue to improve in the second half of the season.

"It was obviously especially nice that the team impressively proved that when they have their backs to the wall and really have to, they're able to step up their game and put their foot down," Hoeness said.

Bayern will return to Bundesliga action against Freiburg on Jan. 20 and face Arsenal in the round of 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

