Bayern Munich needed RB Leipzig win to 'have quiet Christmas' - Uli Hoeness

Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
LIVE HT
Home: 9/4  Draw: 6/5  Away: 12/5 
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/11  Draw: 7/1  Away: 18/1 
Everton
Southampton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 5/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/5 
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/4 
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 11/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 11/20 
If Antonio Conte and Chelsea are to relinquish their lead, it will be an epic fall.

Conte doing 'extraordinary' job - Ancelotti

Chelsea Ben Gladwell
Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221

Bayern needed Leipzig win to 'have quiet Xmas' - Hoeness

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Bayern were step down from Real - Robben

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Swansea City set to hire Clement - reports

Swansea City PA Sport
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Robben relieved to rediscover best form

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Kimmich credits Guardiola for current level

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Alaba 'stronger' after Austria Euro 2016 flop

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Ancelotti is eager to emulate Guardiola

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Pozuelo happy to be linked with Bayern, BVB

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Medhi Benatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal.

Benatia says he is staying at Juventus

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Ribery eyes trophies before deal expires

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Ancelotti's 'success speaks for itself' - Khedira

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
 By Mark Rodden
Bayern Munich needed RB Leipzig win to 'have quiet Christmas' - Uli Hoeness

Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said that anything less than a comprehensive win over RB Leipzig ahead of the winter break would not have been acceptable.

Bayern opened up a three-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga following a 3-0 victory over nearest challengers Leipzig in their final game before Christmas.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his side's intensity during the game and Hoeness says that he had been expecting such an impressive display.

"Yes that was of course extremely important," he told tz. "Everyone involved knew that if we hadn't have won that game -- especially in such a clear and dominant manner -- then we wouldn't have been able to have a quiet Christmas break. To go into the winter break behind RB Leipzig would not have been well received by the public."

Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221
Bayern Munich proved too strong for RB Leipzig last month.

Former Bayern player Hoeness, who turns 65 this week, was re-elected as club president in November after serving a jail term for tax evasion.

Pleased with Bayern's win over Leipzig, Hoeness is also hopeful that Ancelotti's side can continue to improve in the second half of the season.

"It was obviously especially nice that the team impressively proved that when they have their backs to the wall and really have to, they're able to step up their game and put their foot down," Hoeness said.

Bayern will return to Bundesliga action against Freiburg on Jan. 20 and face Arsenal in the round of 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

