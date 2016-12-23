Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
0
0
LIVE 31'
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Mark Rodden
Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben happy to rediscover best form

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is relieved that he managed to get back to his best form by the end of 2016.

Robben, 32, has been dogged by injuries for much of his career and he missed three months at the end of last season with an adductor problem

The Netherlands international suffered another issue in July and only returned to action for the German champions late in September. 

When asked by Bild to pick out his personal highlight for 2016, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid player said that simply getting back on the pitch was enough.

"It was not easy for me," Robben said. "I had a really difficult period with injury. Then you come back to pre-season training and you have another setback.

"So every game that I was there for again in the first half of the season was a moment of the year. I've been able to play well at a very high level again so I'm satisfied."

Arjen Robben has contributed six goals in 14 games so far this season.

In total Robben finished with six goals and six assists in the 14 matches he played across all competitions in the first half of the season.

He was taken off at half-time during Bayern's final game before the winter break, a 3-0 win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

Thankfully for the Bundesliga leaders that was nothing more than a precaution, however, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed after the match that they were keen for Robben to sign a new contract.

Robben, who has been in Bavaria since leaving Real Madrid in 2009, is pleased to have once again demonstrated that he has bounced back from injury.

"It's not certain that you can play at your old level straightaway when you come back," he said. "It's hard work.

"What I enjoyed most was that the consistency was there again right away."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

