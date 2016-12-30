Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 9/4  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
 By Mark Rodden
Joshua Kimmich credits Pep Guardiola for helping him reach his current level

Bayern Munich took a step towards defending their German Bundesliga title after they beat second place RB Leipzig 3-0.
AC Milan's win in the Italian Super Cup sees them back into the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's final power rankings for 2016.
Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.

Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Kimmich has praised Pep Guardiola for helping him to develop into the player he is today.

Kimmich, 21, joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in January 2015 and has since gone on to establish himself as Germany's first-choice right back.

Kimmich told FAZ that Guardiola's attention to detail helped him become a better player.

"When he noticed something, he said it to you directly and not a day or two later when the scene maybe isn't any longer as fresh in your mind," Kimmich said of the current Manchester City boss.

"That was definitely special about him -- that he always told you straightaway what you can do to improve. In training as well.

"As a young player it's important that you have a manager that pays attention to these things. For Franck [Ribery] or Xabi [Alonso] it's no longer quite as important that they have someone to tell them what to do every day.

"But as a young player you need that to get to where Franck and Xabi already are."

At 21, Joshua Kimmich has already developed into an elite right-back for Bayern Munich and Germany.

Kimmich made a major impression for Germany at Euro 2016, seizing his chance to make the right back position his own during their run to the semifinals.

Equally comfortable as a midfielder, he scored eight goals for club and country in September and October and is pleased with how his season has gone.

"At the start, in the first 10 games, I showed how important I can be for the team and I also scored some important goals," he said.

"Obviously you hope you can play a bit more after that.

"But when I look at the whole first half of the season, I have got a lot of game time. More than a lot of people would have thought before the season started."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

