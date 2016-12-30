Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Next

 By Mark Rodden
Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to match Pep Guardiola record

Bayern Munich took a step towards defending their German Bundesliga title after they beat second place RB Leipzig 3-0.

Carlo Ancelotti has said he wants to match Pep Guardiola's achievements as Bayern Munich manager.

Ancelotti, 57, took over after Guardiola left for Manchester City in the summer.

And he praised the record of his predecessor, who was criticised in some quarters for failing to reach a Champions League final.

"Under Pep the team was very successful in Germany and in Europe," Ancelotti told tz.

"In my opinion, it's a great success to reach the semifinals of the Champions League three years in a row.

"That's my goal as well because then whether you reach the final or not is down to small details that you can't always control.

"The club wants to win the Bundesliga and knows how hard it is to win the Champions League.

"But don't be deceived: even if Pep didn't win it, the appreciation for his work at the club is huge."

Ancelotti's approach has been questioned at times after his team twice went three games without a win during the first half of the season, but the champions lead the Bundesliga and will be favourites to beat Arsenal in the Champions League.

And the Italian warned their rivals there was more to come, adding: "The decisive phase of the season is not until spring.

"In the training camp we'll prepare for the end of the season as best we can.

"If we had already been at full blast in the first half of the season, we would have regretted in the spring."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

