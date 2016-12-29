Frank Ribery eyes trophies before Bayern Munich deal expires

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
3
0
LIVE 58'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Ribery eyes trophies before deal expires

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Ancelotti's 'success speaks for itself' - Khedira

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win against Atleti.

Lewandowski: Atleti goal was 'moment of 2016'

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
Arturo Vidal celebrates after opening the scoring for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

Vidal executes cheeky trick shot

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Can Carlo Ancelotti and Bayern Munich find their identity following a slow start to the season relative to their lofty expectations?

Ancelotti worried by impact of social media

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
Thomas Muller

Muller will find form in 2017 - Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221

Bundesliga so far: Bayern don't convince

Bundesliga midseason review Raphael Honigstein
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Lewa, Bayern set to pull away in the Bundesliga

Report Card: Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Neymar the Dark Knight

International
Read

Rummenigge: Bayern sent signal to England

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Bayern make a statement vs. Leipzig

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Bayern secure top spot at Christmas

German Bundesliga
Read

RB Leipzig poised to increase capacity

German Bundesliga PA Sport
Read

Bayern hesitating over Sule asking price

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read
Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich from the penalty spot against RB Leipzig.

Lewa: I should have scored more goals

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Thiago sets up Santa Claus

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Frank Ribery eyes trophies before Bayern Munich deal expires

AC Milan's win in the Italian Super Cup sees them back into the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's final power rankings for 2016.
Bayern Munich took a step towards defending their German Bundesliga title after they beat second place RB Leipzig 3-0.

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has said he is hopeful of adding many more medals to his collection in the closing stages of his career.

Ribery, who will turn 34 in April, said he is delighted to get the chance to do that at Bayern, a club he joined in 2007.

The former France international has had serious injury problems over the past couple of years but, having proved his fitness this season, he signed a new one-year contract extension last month. 

"The moment when I extended my contract was really nice," he told Bild. "A year more with Bayern -- it's super.

"I don't know what will happen after 2018 but for now the next 18 months will be great. With [Bayern president] Uli Hoeness, with [Bayern CEO] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, with the team, with the fans. Hopefully we'll win a lot of titles."

Ribery also spoke of his relationship with the Bayern supporters, saying he got "goosebumps" when he heard them chanting his name on his return from injury in February.

"I always want to have a lot of fun with my fans -- I want to bring them joy," he said.

"The fans know that I always go at full throttle and give 100 percent on the pitch -- not only for the club and my team but also for them.

"It's such a nice relationship with my fans."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.