Franck Ribery eyes trophies before Bayern Munich deal expires

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has said he is hopeful of adding many more medals to his collection in the closing stages of his career.

Ribery, who will turn 34 in April, said he is delighted to get the chance to do that at Bayern, a club he joined in 2007.

The former France international has had serious injury problems over the past couple of years but, having proved his fitness this season, he signed a new one-year contract extension last month.

"The moment when I extended my contract was really nice," he told Bild. "A year more with Bayern -- it's super.

"I don't know what will happen after 2018 but for now the next 18 months will be great. With [Bayern president] Uli Hoeness, with [Bayern CEO] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, with the team, with the fans. Hopefully we'll win a lot of titles."

Ribery also spoke of his relationship with the Bayern supporters, saying he got "goosebumps" when he heard them chanting his name on his return from injury in February.

"I always want to have a lot of fun with my fans -- I want to bring them joy," he said.

"The fans know that I always go at full throttle and give 100 percent on the pitch -- not only for the club and my team but also for them.

"It's such a nice relationship with my fans."

