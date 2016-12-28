Previous
 By Mark Rodden
Carlo Ancelotti's 'success speaks for itself' - Sami Khedira

Bayern Munich took a step towards defending their German Bundesliga title after they beat second place RB Leipzig 3-0.
Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.
The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.
Three first-half goals cemented Bayern Munich's spot atop the Bundesliga, as they routed 10-man Leipzig.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has rejected the idea that Carlo Ancelotti's style of management is too relaxed for Bayern Munich.

Khedira, 29, played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid and they won the Champions League together in 2014.

Ancelotti has since faced some critics as Bayern boss after the club twice went through three-game winless streaks early on in his reign.

Bayern once again top the Bundesliga standings going into the winter break, however, and Khedira believes that Ancelotti, who took over from Pep Guardiola last summer, is a good fit for the German champions.

"I know how Carlo is," Khedira told Bild. "He grants very, very, very many liberties because he wants his players to be more creative.

"He has a clear idea of how you should play and a concept of how you should live. But he also knows that he has 25 individuals to look after.

"I never worked under Pep Guardiola but everything is probably very regulated so now it's already an adjustment.

"But I got along very well under Carlo and his success speaks for itself."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

