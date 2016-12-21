Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller will find form in 2017 - Ottmar Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich took a step towards defending their German Bundesliga title after they beat second place RB Leipzig 3-0.

Former Bayern Munich manager Ottmar Hitzfeld is confident that Thomas Muller will react positively to spending more time on the bench this season.

Muller, 27, followed his below-par performances for Germany at Euro 2016 in the summer with some indifferent form at club level.

The Bayern attacker managed just one Bundesliga goal from 13 appearances before the winter break and he was an unused substitute for last week's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Hitzfeld, however, does not think that Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti's decision to bench Muller more regularly will become a problem.

"I don't think so," Hitzfeld told Bild am Sonntag. "He's a true professional and knows himself that in the whole first half of the season he hasn't really been in form.

"Thomas will take that as an incentive and will be successful again next year."

Hitzfeld's comments come after Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also indicated last week that Muller would have to use his disappointment as motivation to improve his game in 2017.

"Nowadays you need 16, 17 or 18 players," Rummenigge told local paper Abendzeitung.

"Furthermore, we have a lot of high-quality players so sometimes two or three of them who are not in the team will be unhappy."

