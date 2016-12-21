Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller will find form in 2017 - Ottmar Hitzfeld

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
0
LIVE 59'
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 6/4  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Reading
Norwich City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Thomas Muller

Muller will find form in 2017 - Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221

Bundesliga so far: Bayern don't convince

Bundesliga midseason review Raphael Honigstein
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Lewa, Bayern set to pull away in the Bundesliga

Report Card: Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Neymar the Dark Knight

International
Read

Rummenigge: Bayern sent signal to England

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Bayern make a statement vs. Leipzig

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Bayern secure top spot at Christmas

German Bundesliga
Read

RB Leipzig poised to increase capacity

German Bundesliga PA Sport
Read

Bayern hesitating over Sule asking price

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read
Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich from the penalty spot against RB Leipzig.

Lewa: I should have scored more goals

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Thiago sets up Santa Claus

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Hummels' hair-raising forfeit after lost bet

The Toe Poke Mark Rodden
Read

Bayern's intensity delights Ancelotti

German Bundesliga
Read
Arjen Robben

Bayern 'very optimistic' on Robben renewal

Bayern Munich ESPN Staff
Read
Costa action vs Leipzig 161221

Costa, Thiago lead fired up Bayern to win

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read

Stuttgart a realistic club for Green

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Can Leipzig make the UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller will find form in 2017 - Ottmar Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich took a step towards defending their German Bundesliga title after they beat second place RB Leipzig 3-0.
Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.
The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.
Three first-half goals cemented Bayern Munich's spot atop the Bundesliga, as they routed 10-man Leipzig.

Former Bayern Munich manager Ottmar Hitzfeld is confident that Thomas Muller will react positively to spending more time on the bench this season.

Muller, 27, followed his below-par performances for Germany at Euro 2016 in the summer with some indifferent form at club level.

The Bayern attacker managed just one Bundesliga goal from 13 appearances before the winter break and he was an unused substitute for last week's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Hitzfeld, however, does not think that Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti's decision to bench Muller more regularly will become a problem.

"I don't think so," Hitzfeld told Bild am Sonntag. "He's a true professional and knows himself that in the whole first half of the season he hasn't really been in form.

"Thomas will take that as an incentive and will be successful again next year."

Hitzfeld's comments come after Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also indicated last week that Muller would have to use his disappointment as motivation to improve his game in 2017.

"Nowadays you need 16, 17 or 18 players," Rummenigge told local paper Abendzeitung.

"Furthermore, we have a lot of high-quality players so sometimes two or three of them who are not in the team will be unhappy."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.