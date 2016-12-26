New deals for Bayern Munich stars sent signal to England - Rummenigge

Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the club's success in convincing key players to sign new contracts shows they can still compete with the riches of the Premier League.

Earlier this month, Poland striker Robert Lewandowski became the latest star to commit his future to Bayern when he signed a contract extension.

Five other senior squad members, including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Jerome Boateng and forward Thomas Muller, have also signed extensions over the past 12 months.

Speaking after Bayern's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, Rummenigge said the club had responded positively to the fact that Premier League sides are set to benefit from a multi-billion pound TV deal.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge looks on as Robert Lewandowski signs his new deal.

"We wanted to send a signal in particular that the players who are important to us will under no circumstances move to England," Rummenigge told Eurosport.de.

He said the Bundesliga champions had "obviously put enough euros on the table" to encourage their key players to stay.

Rummenigge also said this week he was "very optimistic" that Netherlands winger Arjen Robben would sign a new deal rather than leaving on a free transfer in the summer.