AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Game Details
 By Mark Rodden
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: I should have scored more goals

Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.
The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski said he was frustrated not to have scored more than once in the impressive 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Thiago and Xabi Alonso struck in Munich on Wednesday before Lewandowski slotted home a penalty to round off what Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti described as a "perfect" first-half performance from his side.

Leipzig had been reduced to 10 men after 30 minutes and Lewandowski felt he should have scored again after the break as Bayern moved three points clear of their visitors at the top of the Bundesliga.

"I'm a little annoyed because I could have scored at least one or two more goals," the Poland striker told the official Bundesliga website.

"But that's football, and the way we played in the first half was great -- Leipzig only really had one chance."

Lewandowski's goal was his 12th league strike of the campaign and his 133rd in the German top flight overall, bringing him level with Giovane Elber in the all-time rankings.

Former Bayern striker Claudio Pizarro is the only overseas player to have scored more Bundesliga goals than Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich from the penalty spot against RB Leipzig.
Robert Lewandowski strikes from the penalty spot.

The win puts Bayern 12 points ahead of Lewandowski's former club Borussia Dortmund, who had been expected to be the champions' closest challengers.

"Twelve points are hard to make up," he said. "But we always have to be careful. Dortmund are always dangerous and will try to cut the gap."

Bayern captain Philip Lahm said his side had "laid down a marker" by sweeping aside Leipzig but warned: "We clearly have to improve in the second half of the season. We dropped too many points and haven't always played good football."

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was delighted with a fifth league win in succession and told Sport 1: "We played brilliantly.

"The manager prepared the team really well. If we become annoyed like this, it's difficult to stop our team."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

