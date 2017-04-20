Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Home: 21/10  Draw: 16/5  Away: 23/20 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez closes in on Bayer Leverkusen return after injury

Javier Hernandez has been out of action since last month's international break.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is closing in on a comeback following the thigh injury that has ruled him out since last month's international break.

Hernandez, 28, is set to return for his side's game at Freiburg on Sunday.

The Mexico international, who has 10 goals this season, resumed training on Tuesday and coach Tayfun Korkut told reporters: "He is a player who can be important.

"He feels good. We'd like to think that he has recovered. Today, you could see that he has overcome that [injury] issue."

Korkut also hopes Germany international Jonathan Tah can resume full training after suffering a muscle tear in early February.

"The plan this week is to integrate him into team training step by step," he said.

Leverkusen are currently 12th in the Bundesliga but a defeat at Freiburg could see them slip towards danger.

They currently hold a four-point lead over Augsburg, who occupy the relegation playoff place.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

