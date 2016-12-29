Previous
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Bayer Leverkusen's Javier Hernandez: I want to stay in Bundesliga

Javier Hernandez describes his passion for football, especially his success in the Champions League.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez does not plan to leave Bayer Leverkusen in January.

"I feel content and I am happy," the Mexico international said in the club's winter training camp in Orlando, Florida.

Hernandez, 28, has struggled for form at Leverkusen in recent months. The former Manchester United attacker has not found the back of the net in his last 15 games for the club, and thus failed to add to his 33 goals from his first 48 competitive matches for Bayer.

Although under contract until 2018, he has been linked with a switch away from Leverkusen this January.

Bayer have said that every player has his price and it has been speculated that Hernandez could be offloaded if a club were to make a bid in the €30 million region. Sport Bild last week added that it is unlikely the Mexican will stay at the club beyond the summer.

For now, however, Hernandez has no plans to leave Germany.

"Why I want to stay in Bundesliga? Because I feel content and I am happy. It's a nice experience to play in Bundesliga," he told reporters in Leverkusen's winter training camp in Florida. "I have learned a lot: As a footballer and as a person."

Hernandez on Sunday again missed a penalty as Leverkusen beat Estudiantes de la Plata in the Florida Cup.

The German side trailed their opponents from Argentina 1-0 when Hernandez failed to convert from the spot in the 41st minute. The Mexican, like all other outfield players, was substituted at half-time. Leverkusen equalised in the second half and ultimately beat Estudiantes on penalties.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

