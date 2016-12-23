Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Next

Game Details

Game Details
Game Details

Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Roger Schmidt future not up for discussion - Bayer Leverkusen CEO

Roger Schmidt is under pressure at Bayer Leverkusen.

The future of Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt is "not up for discussion," the club's CEO, Michael Schade, said after Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Cologne.

Schmidt, 49, has been under pressure amid a string of disappointing results and performances during the first half of the season.

Earlier this week, media reports claimed he could be sacked after the Cologne game.

And according to kicker, the club have already approached Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, who would not be available until the summer.

But after watching Leverkusen come back from 1-0 down to draw, Schade told reporters: "The coach is not up for discussion. He prepared the team well."

Leverkusen have taken 21 points from 16 matches and trail sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund by six points.

"We are not happy with our place in the standings," Schade said, while sporting director Rudi Voller added: "I thought that with reaching the knockout stages in Champions League we'd be able to turn around our domestic season.

"That was not the case -- we have just been bad." 

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

