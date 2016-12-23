Roger Schmidt future not up for discussion - Bayer Leverkusen CEO

Roger Schmidt is under pressure at Bayer Leverkusen.

The future of Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt is "not up for discussion," the club's CEO, Michael Schade, said after Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Cologne.

Schmidt, 49, has been under pressure amid a string of disappointing results and performances during the first half of the season.

Earlier this week, media reports claimed he could be sacked after the Cologne game.

And according to kicker, the club have already approached Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, who would not be available until the summer.

But after watching Leverkusen come back from 1-0 down to draw, Schade told reporters: "The coach is not up for discussion. He prepared the team well."

Leverkusen have taken 21 points from 16 matches and trail sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund by six points.

"We are not happy with our place in the standings," Schade said, while sporting director Rudi Voller added: "I thought that with reaching the knockout stages in Champions League we'd be able to turn around our domestic season.

"That was not the case -- we have just been bad."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.