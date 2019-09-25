Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann: I need time to adapt

Previous
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
0
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk
1
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Galatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Red Star Belgrade
Olympiakos
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona

Griezmann asks for time to adapt at Barcelona

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Thomas Partey -- like Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Morata, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho and many more -- had his house in Spain robbed.

Sources: House of Atletico's Thomas burgled

Spanish Primera División Rodrigo Faez
Read
Lionel Messi looks on during Barcelona's La Liga match against Villarreal.

If Barca don't tighten up, Inter could extinguish their UCL hopes

Barcelona Graham Hunter
Read

Sources: Barca keeping tabs on promising trio

Transfers Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Read
Gerard Pique enjoys a good relationship with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, but the Catalan club's board is said to be unhappy with recent comments made by the defender.

Sources: Barca players, board are at odds

Barcelona Moises Llorens, Sam Marsden
Read

Messi's return 'won't solve' Barcelona's problems

Spanish Primera División
Read

Ter Stegen 9/10, Firpo scores as Barca pick up first road win of the season

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
GetafeGetafe
BarcelonaBarcelona
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Getafe are 'a real test' for Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Valverde bemoans nonstop Neymar-to-Barca talk

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain

Court sets new date in Neymar, Barca dispute

Spanish Primera División Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Read

Will Barca finally end their road winless streak at Getafe?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Valverde 'still searching' for balance at Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca to appeal €300 fine over Griezmann deal

Spanish Primera División Moises Llorens and Adriana Garcia
Read
Lionel Messi, FIFA The Best awards

Messi The Best vote fix claims: FIFA issue denial

Spanish Primera División Andrew Cesare Richardson
Read
Puyol One Club Player award 180505

Puyol turns down Barca sporting director role

Barcelona Reuters
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid ready for Eriksen, then Poch

Transfers ESPN
Read

U.S. tour to blame for Barca problems - Pique

Barcelona Reuters
Read

Sources: Injured Messi a doubt for Inter clash

Barcelona Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Read

Bayern threaten Germany boycott in Neuer row

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
By Sam Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann: I need time to adapt

Steve Nicol says Lionel Messi alone won't solve Barcelona's concerns on the pitch in what is shaping up to be a tight La Liga title race.
Sid Lowe believes Barcelona will feel tremendous pressure given their road struggles heading into the contest with Getafe.
The ESPN FC crew debate whether Barcelona can get going on the road against Getafe.
With Lionel Messi set to miss more games with a groin injury, the FC crew question if Ernesto Valverde can turn Barca's fortunes around.

BARCELONA -- Antoine Griezmann has said he still needs more time to adapt to Barcelona following his €120 million summer transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann, 28, has scored three goals in eight appearances this season but said he is yet to find his best form. Manager Ernesto Valverde has called for him to be "more involved" in games.

- ESPN La Liga fantasy: Sign up now!
- When does the transfer window reopen?

Despite that, until being withdrawn in the second half of Saturday's win at Getafe, he had played every minute of the campaign so far, largely thanks to injuries to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

"[I just need] time," he said in a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game against Inter Milan. "I feel comfortable but I still need to improve on the pitch, above all in terms of my movement.

"I am doing well with the ball, but sometimes I could get more involved. There are also things I can improve when playing wide. I have just arrived at a club with a different philosophy and I am playing in another position on the pitch. I have to learn, improve, change my movements. 

"I can't be at 100% after two months. But, like I say, I feel good and confident. I'm still lacking a few things to be the best possible Griezmann. I am on the right path."

A calf injury and more recently a thigh problem has denied Griezmann the chance to strike up a connection with Messi on the pitch.

They have started just once together -- Messi set up a Griezmann goal against Villarreal before getting injured -- and the fact neither are big talkers means it has been difficult for the two to make a connection so far.

"[Messi is] not someone who speaks a lot and neither am I, so it has been difficult to get to know each other," Griezmann added. "But I have already given him some mate [a popular South American drink] so we are heading in the right direction.

"He has spent a lot of time injured, so we have not been able to work on things in training or on the pitch."

Barca face Inter at Camp Nou amid escalating tension between the players and the board.

Defender Gerard Pique suggested the board are feeding local media stories about the players on Saturday, appearing to complain about an article in Mundo Deportivo which claimed the players have too much power at the club.

Griezmann said the dynamic at Barca is no different to Atletico, where "[Diego] Godin and Gabi also had power," while Valverde has called on the club to stick together.

"It is in our interest to focus on what's in front of us, which is a lot," Valverde said in a news conference on Tuesday.

"There are huge demands [at this club], both in La Liga and in the Champions League. Knowing that there is always a lot of controversy around this club, we all have to try and follow the same path, even if people have different opinions. The controversy has to come from outside, not inside."

Meanwhile, Inter manager Antonio Conte has said forward Romelu Lukaku will miss the clash with Barca due to injury.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.