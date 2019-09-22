Previous
Torino
AC Milan
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Puyol One Club Player award 180505

Puyol turns down Barca sporting director role

Barcelona Reuters
Read

Transfer Talk: Real Madrid ready for Eriksen, then Pochettino

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

U.S. tour to blame for Barca problems - Pique

Barcelona Reuters
Read

Sources: Injured Messi a doubt for Inter clash

Barcelona Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Read

Bayern threaten Germany boycott in Neuer row

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Will Messi's latest injury send Barcelona into a tailspin?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017

Transfer Talk: Dembele, Mandzukic top United's winter wish list

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Is Griezmann being wasted at Barcelona?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Griezmann 7/10 but Messi injury in Barca's win vs. Villarreal is cause for concern

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
VillarrealVillarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Messi exited with 'small groin problem' - Valverde

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Messi demands reaction: 'No time to waste'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona are in crisis. Here's how Valverde can turn Messi, Suarez & Co. around

Barcelona Graham Hunter
Read

Messi: There's no secret to my success

Spanish Primera División
Read

Will Barcelona bounce back against Villarreal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Barcelona will have to wait until summer for Napoli duo

Spanish Primera División
Read

Xavi to replace Valverde as Barca manager?

Barcelona
Read

Messi beats Van Dijk, Ronaldo to FIFA The Best

Barcelona ESPN
Read
Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona

Valverde: Barca must respond to crisis with wins

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona scouting Napoli duo Koulibaly, Fabian

Blog - Transfer Talk James Capps
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Puyol turns down Barca sporting director role

Craig Burley says Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde's struggles can only get worse if Lionel Messi's injury against Villarreal sidelines the star man.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has rejected the chance to rejoin the club as a general manager in place of Pep Segura who left in July by mutual consent.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu said this month he was hopeful of convincing Puyol to return to Camp Nou, where he played as a defender for his entire career, between 1999 and 2014.

"After thinking about it a lot I decided not to accept the club's offer," Puyol wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"It was not an easy decision, I always said I would like to return to the place I consider my home, but various personal projects I find myself immersed in at the moment would stop me from giving the exclusive dedication this role deserves."

Puyol would have worked at Barca alongside sporting director Eric Abidal and director of youth football Patrick Kluivert, both former teammates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.