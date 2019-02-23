Previous
Cagliari
Internazionale
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept Barcelona level for 50 minutes with some outstanding saves before his teammates broke through for three second-half goals.

Real MadridReal Madrid
BarcelonaBarcelona
0
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 4
Game Details
Game Details

Sandro Rosell

Ivan Rakitic looks on during Barcelona's La Liga draw vs. Athletic Bilbao.

Vinicius Junior, 18, is starting to emerge as a star at Real Madrid under Santiago Solari.

By Sam Marsden
Barcelona's Jordi Alba signs new deal until 2024, €500m release clause

After another dominant first-half performance against Barcelona, the FC crew attribute Real Madrid's defeat to poor finishing and defensive lapses.

Jordi Alba has signed a new contract with Barcelona to extend his stay at Camp Nou until 2024, the Catalan club announced on Thursday.

Alba's new deal sees his release clause rise from €150 million to €500m and ensures he will remain under contract at the club until he is 35.

The left-back's deal was due to expire in 2020 but there was always a will on both sides for the terms to be extended, despite reported interest from Juventus and Manchester United.

Alba, 29, has never hidden that his desire is to retire at Barcelona if possible and president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reiterated that the club always wanted to keep hold of him.

After being released from Barca's academy as a youngster, Alba eventually returned in 2012 as a €14m signing from Valencia.

The Spain international has been an ever-present in the back four ever since, amassing nearly 300 appearances under Tito Vilanova, Gerardo Martino, Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde.

Alba is currently the only left-back in Valverde's first-team squad and has been one of Barca's most important players in attack as well as defence this season.

He has set up 10 goals already across 30 games in La Liga and the Champions League and his relationship with Lionel Messi has become a focal point of the team's attack.

