Barcelona's Nelson Semedo misses Atletico, Chelsea games with injury

Girona took the lead inside three minutes at Camp Nou, but Barcelona responded quickly and often, putting six goals past the European hopefuls.

Barcelona will be without right-back Nelson Semedo for their games against Atletico Madrid and Chelsea after confirming that he will be sidelined for five weeks.

Semedo, 24, missed the Champions League trip to Stamford Bridge last week through suspension but returned for Saturday's 6-1 win against Girona.

However, he hobbled off with a hamstring problem, leaving Barca to play the final five minutes with 10 men.

"The club's medical services department can confirm that first-team player Semedo has suffered an injury to his left hamstring," Barca said in a statement.

"Further tests carried out have indicated that he will be out for approximately five weeks."

That means Semedo will miss league games against Las Palmas, Atletico, Malaga and Athletic Bilbao, as well as the second leg against Chelsea at Camp Nou on March 14.

He could return for the league game against Sevilla on March 31, with a potential Champions League quarterfinal first leg then taking place on either April 3 or April 4.

Aleix Vidal and Andre Gomes are emergency options should backup be needed over the next month.

The game against Atletico at the Camp Nou next weekend could prove decisive in the Liga title race.

Ernesto Valverde's side, who remain unbeaten in the league, began this weekend seven points clear of Atletico and could put even more distance themselves and second place.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.