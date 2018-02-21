Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
FT
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
FT
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
1
FT
FT
Arsenal
Manchester City
0
3
FT
FT
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
2
5
FT
FT
Juventus
Atalanta
Postp
Postp
AS Roma
AC Milan
0
2
FT
FT
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
7:45 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
3
0
FT
FT
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
1
1
FT
FT
Santos
Cruz Azul
2
0
FT
FT
ICYMI: Barca and Real dominate, Neymar injured and more

Read

Valverde: Girona win a step forward for Dembele & Coutinho

Spanish Primera División
Read

Semedo misses Atleti, Chelsea games

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Messi 'fooled everyone' with low free kick

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi celebrate vs. Girona.

Messi, Suarez earn perfect 10s vs. Girona

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
GironaGirona
6
1
FT
FT
Messi, Suarez spark Barcelona rout of Girona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Read
Lionel Messi celebrates his second goal of the night with Ousmane Dembele.

Messi enjoys record-breaking day for Barca

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

Who are Girona, Barca's next opponents?

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar

FIFA drops Neymar-Barca dispute probe

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Sergi Roberto: I was lucky to have Guardiola as the head coach

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca's Roberto extends through 2022

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca won't be selling in summer - Bartomeu

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Suarez proud of Coutinho's maturity

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Is it sink or swim time for Dembele at Barcelona?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Who has Messi scored his goals against?

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Conte's tactics make most of Chelsea's limitations

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Willian: Chelsea were unlucky

UEFA Champions League
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona's Nelson Semedo misses Atletico, Chelsea games with injury

Girona took the lead inside three minutes at Camp Nou, but Barcelona responded quickly and often, putting six goals past the European hopefuls.

Barcelona will be without right-back Nelson Semedo for their games against Atletico Madrid and Chelsea after confirming that he will be sidelined for five weeks.

Semedo, 24, missed the Champions League trip to Stamford Bridge last week through suspension but returned for Saturday's 6-1 win against Girona.

However, he hobbled off with a hamstring problem, leaving Barca to play the final five minutes with 10 men.

"The club's medical services department can confirm that first-team player Semedo has suffered an injury to his left hamstring," Barca said in a statement.

"Further tests carried out have indicated that he will be out for approximately five weeks."

That means Semedo will miss league games against Las Palmas, Atletico, Malaga and Athletic Bilbao, as well as the second leg against Chelsea at Camp Nou on March 14.

He could return for the league game against Sevilla on March 31, with a potential Champions League quarterfinal first leg then taking place on either April 3 or April 4.

Aleix Vidal and Andre Gomes are emergency options should backup be needed over the next month.

The game against Atletico at the Camp Nou next weekend could prove decisive in the Liga title race.

Ernesto Valverde's side, who remain unbeaten in the league, began this weekend seven points clear of Atletico and could put even more distance themselves and second place.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

