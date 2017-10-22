Barcelona planning to offer Lionel Messi 'lifetime' contract - CEO Grau

Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 10/3  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 12/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 53'
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/1  Draw: 13/2  Away: 2/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 14/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
United States U17
England U17
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 15/4  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barca to offer Messi 'lifetime' contract

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona won't leave La Liga - Bartomeu

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Suarez skips Uruguay games to aid rehab

Uruguay Sam Marsden
Read

Barca's Valverde hopes next 100 days are quieter

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca's Valverde hoping for 'quieter' period

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 14/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Abel Ruiz has opening to Barca first team

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.

Neymar revealed exit at Messi's wedding

French Ligue 1 Sam Marsden
Read
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after opening the scoring for PSG against Anderlecht.

Mbappe wanted to join Barcelona - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Transfer Rater: Woodburn to Barcelona

Transfers James Nalton, Football Whispers
Read
Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen

Barcelona eye Spurs duo ... and Martial?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Marcus Rashford

Trending: United win through bizarre error

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Messi celeb 100th Barca goal 171018

Barcelona still No. 1, Spurs on rise

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Valverde calls for 200-goal milestone from Messi

UEFA Champions League
Read

Lloris, Winks, Messi in UCL best XI

Champions League Nick Ames
Read

Valverde calls on Barca to maintain current success

UEFA Champions League
Read
Messi celeb 100th Barca goal 171018

Valverde jokes Messi on way to 200 goals

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Messi action vs Olympiakos 171018

Messi hits 100 Euro goals vs. Olympiakos

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read

Play of the day: Messi's 100th goal milestone

Champions League Highlights
Read

Barcelona 3-1 Olympiakos: Messi reaches milestone

Champions League Highlights
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona planning to offer Lionel Messi 'lifetime' contract - CEO Grau

Ernesto Valverde quips that he hopes Leo Messi reaches 200 European goals this season after netting his 100th vs. Olympiakos.
After a whirlwind first 100 days of his tenure at Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde hopes the next 100 will be more quiet.

BARCELONA -- Lionel Messi has not yet signed his new four-year contract with Barcelona but the club say they are already preparing to offer him a lifetime deal, similar to the one signed by Andres Iniesta earlier this month.

Messi, 30, agreed a new contract with Barca in July, but he has not yet sat down to sign the terms with president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However, Bartomeu has assured fans that everything is in order, with Messi's father and representative having already signed the contract, and that it is just a matter of finding the right time to fulfil the protocol.

In the meantime, Barca CEO Oscar Grau says a contract for life is already in the pipeline for the Argentina captain.

"Messi signed a four-year deal in June, but the club will offer him a lifetime contract," Grau said at Barca's annual general meeting on Saturday. "The idea is for Leo, who has been here since he was little, to stay here for life because he is an icon. After his playing days we want him to continue to be linked to the club."

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lionel Messi agreed a new contract with Barcelona in July but has yet to sign it.

There has been concern throughout the last year as Barca have allowed Messi's deal to run dangerously close to its 2018 expiry.

Premier League side Manchester City, managed by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, have been most prominently linked with Messi.

But Barca have always maintained that Messi would sign a new deal, telling ESPN FC last November that they had no doubts about the forward extending his stay at the Camp Nou.

Messi joined Barca as a 13-year-old and made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old.

He has since gone on to become Barca's record goal scorer with 522 goals, has won 30 trophies and is third in the club's all-time appearance rankings with 596, behind only Xavi Hernandez (767) and Andres Iniesta (641).

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.