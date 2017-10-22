Barcelona won't leave Spain regardless of Catalonia situation - Bartomeu

Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 10/3  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 14/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 46'
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/1  Draw: 13/2  Away: 2/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 14/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
United States U17
England U17
0
0
LIVE 8'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 15/4  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barca to offer Messi 'lifetime' contract

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona won't leave La Liga - Bartomeu

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Suarez skips Uruguay games to aid rehab

Uruguay Sam Marsden
Read

Barca's Valverde hopes next 100 days are quieter

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca's Valverde hoping for 'quieter' period

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 14/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Abel Ruiz has opening to Barca first team

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.

Neymar revealed exit at Messi's wedding

French Ligue 1 Sam Marsden
Read
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after opening the scoring for PSG against Anderlecht.

Mbappe wanted to join Barcelona - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Transfer Rater: Woodburn to Barcelona

Transfers James Nalton, Football Whispers
Read
Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen

Barcelona eye Spurs duo ... and Martial?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Marcus Rashford

Trending: United win through bizarre error

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Messi celeb 100th Barca goal 171018

Barcelona still No. 1, Spurs on rise

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Valverde calls for 200-goal milestone from Messi

UEFA Champions League
Read

Lloris, Winks, Messi in UCL best XI

Champions League Nick Ames
Read

Valverde calls on Barca to maintain current success

UEFA Champions League
Read
Messi celeb 100th Barca goal 171018

Valverde jokes Messi on way to 200 goals

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Messi action vs Olympiakos 171018

Messi hits 100 Euro goals vs. Olympiakos

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read

Play of the day: Messi's 100th goal milestone

Champions League Highlights
Read

Barcelona 3-1 Olympiakos: Messi reaches milestone

Champions League Highlights
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona won't leave Spain regardless of Catalonia situation - Bartomeu

After a whirlwind first 100 days of his tenure at Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde hopes the next 100 will be more quiet.
Ernesto Valverde quips that he hopes Leo Messi reaches 200 European goals this season after netting his 100th vs. Olympiakos.

BARCELONA -- Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has assured club members that there are no plans to leave La Liga, despite the current political situation in Catalonia.

The region's push for independence from Spain has raised questions about Barca's participation in the Spanish league, with the Catalan minister of sport, Gerard Figueras, suggesting they could be forced to take up residency in another country.

However, Bartomeu allayed those fears at the club's annual general meeting on Saturday, saying Barca's status in La Liga is guaranteed and that everyone benefits by things continuing as they are.

"You can be sure that this board will always act in the club's defence," he said. "We will never put the club nor its presence in any competition at risk.

"That's why, to all the club's members, I say that we want to continue playing in La Liga and, as of today, our participation [in La Liga] is guaranteed. It's mutually beneficial for La Liga and Barcelona for that link to continue."

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said Barca would not be allowed to continue in the case of an independent Catalonia, but Jaume Roures of Mediapro -- the current international rights holders for the Spanish league -- is not contemplating a division without the Blaugrana.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is sure the club will remain in La Liga.

"I cannot conceive of the possibility of a Liga without Barcelona and [Real] Madrid, independently of what happens politically speaking," Roures said at the World Football Summit this week.

"Barca and Madrid have a love-hate relationship. They need each other, they need La Liga and Spanish sports needs [their rivalry]. It would not be the same if there were no Clasicos, with the global repercussion of that game."

Barca also confirmed their record revenue prediction of €897 million for the current campaign, with Bartomeu adding that talks are progressing well in the search for a sponsor for the Camp Nou.

The club have enlisted the help of North American company Van Wagner to help with negotiations and Bartomeu is hopeful of making a sizeable sum from a naming-rights deal as he looks to push the club towards €1 billion in revenue by 2021.

"We have to keep working hard to ensure we have the best installations in the world in the best city in the world," Bartomeu said.

"The renovation of Camp Nou is essential to achieve new income for the club. In that regard, negotiations to find a company to sponsor the stadium are going well.

"It looks like we will go above the level of income we had approved and during the first semester of next year we will call an extraordinary assembly [for members to vote on the naming rights]."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.