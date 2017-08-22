Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona's Lucas Digne aided wounded after deadly attack - sources

Players and staff at Barcelona held a minute's silence to pay their respects after an the attack in the Spanish city.

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne aided those wounded in the terrorist attack in the city last week, sources have confirmed ESPN FC.

Thirteen people were killed and more than 100 injured when a driver in a white van mowed down pedestrians on La Rambla, a Barcelona boulevard popular with tourists and locals.

Catalan radio RAC1 reported earlier on Monday that Digne heard screams from his apartment above the nearby Placa de Catalunya and went down to the street to attend to the wounded with towels and water bottles.

The 24-year-old has so far declined to speak about his actions out of respect for the victims and their families, a source said.

A minute's silence was held before all La Liga games at the weekend, and for Barcelona's game on Sunday, the players wore black armbands and the name of the city on their shirts in place of their names.

Digne, a France international, joined Barcelona from Roma last summer.

ESPN FC's Barcelona correspondent Sam Marsden contributed to this report.

