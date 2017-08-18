Sergi Roberto closes door on possible Barcelona exit after beating Beits

Barca took a two-goal lead in the first half and held off Real Betis for a home win to kick off the new La Liga season.

Sergi Roberto closed the door on a move away from Camp Nou after scoring the second goal in Barcelona's La Liga season-opening 2-0 win against Real Betis.

Alin Tosca's own goal opened the scoring in the first half at Camp Nou, before Roberto added the second before the break following good work from Gerard Deulofeu.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Roberto this summer but the midfielder says he will remain at Barca.

"I'm happy," Roberto told reporters after the game. "[Against Real Madrid in the Super Cup] I was happy on a personal level and I felt comfortable today, too. I played in my favoured midfield position.

"I started at the Bernabeu and the coach has given me confidence. I've scored today and I want to be important.

"In preseason I wasn't starting, but now in the official matches I am playing more. I want to continue here and continue like this."

Barca's win came just three days after the terrorist attacks on Las Rambas and in Cambrils and a minute's silence was paid to the victims before the game at an emotional, albeit half-full Camp Nou.

Roberto said he wanted to dedicate the win to those affected by the attacks, while Deulofeu, who created both the goals against Betis, called for an end to terrorism.

"We wanted to win to dedicate it to the victims of what happened," Deulofeu said.

"What happened was terrible. We hope that it stops. We are not afraid, but it has to stop. The win was for all those affected."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.