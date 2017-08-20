Gerard Pique fit to face Real Betis in Barcelona's La Liga opener

Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Pique fit to face Betis in Barcelona opener

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Real BetisReal Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter

Barcelona's Valverde defiant after terrorism

Barcelona Samuel Marsden
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Real's greatness; Bale to Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barcelona shirt backs to carry city's name

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
Messi woe vs Real 170813

Trending: Messi to sign new deal soon

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Virtual Zlatan, Paulinho's gaffe

International
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to retain title?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Lowe: Messi more important than ever

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Barca hold minute's silence after attack

Spanish Primera División
Read

Ex-Barcelona keeper Valdes retires - report

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Messi will sign his new deal soon - Mestre

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Dele Alli

£150m not enough for Alli - Spurs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Without Suarez, Barcelona will have to change everything

ESPN FC TV
Read

Coutinho, Dembele won't address Barca's bigger issue

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sid Lowe on La Liga's reaction to Barcelona tragedy

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca to wear black armbands after attack

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: PSG troll Barca, CR7 lashes out

Spanish Super Cup
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Gerard Pique fit to face Real Betis in Barcelona's La Liga opener

Players and staff at Barcelona held a minute's silence to pay their respects after an the attack in the Spanish city.

Gerard Pique has been passed fit for Barcelona's La Liga opener against Real Betis at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The defender strained his groin and was substituted in the second half of Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

However, he trained on Saturday and Ernesto Valverde has included him in his 18-man squad for this weekend's curtain-raiser.

Thomas Vermaelen is also available again after recovering from a knee injury picked up earlier this month in a preseason friendly, but he has not been named in Valverde's squad.

Luis Suarez, who will be out for around a month, Andres Iniesta and Rafinha will all miss the game against Betis through injury, though, while new signing Paulinho will not feature as his paperwork has still not cleared.

The match will begin with a minute's silence in memory of those that died in the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils this week.

Gerard Pique should be able to face Real Betis on Sunday.

Both sets of players will also wear black armbands, while Barca's players will carry 'Barcelona' on the back of their shirts where their surnames would usually appear.

They will also have the hashtag "#TotsSomBarcelona" (We are all Barcelona) on the front of their shirts and fans will be able to get that printed for free onto their shirts before the game if they wish.

Barca coach Valverde says the best course of action is to continue with life as normal, showing the terrorists that the city of Barcelona is not cowed.

"We are calm, we are not afraid," he told a news conference. "We have to do our best in the circumstances and the best way [to do that] is to continue forward. We are all potential victims, in the metro, in football. What we cannot do is hide.

"These are extraordinary and lamentable circumstances. Yesterday was a tough day, a different day for everyone.

"We show our solidarity with the victims. This puts things in perspective. We are with the people that suffered."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.