Back of Barcelona's shirts to carry name of city instead of player

Players and staff at Barcelona held a minute's silence to pay their respects after an the attack in the Spanish city.

The back of Barcelona's shirts will feature the city rather than players' names for Sunday's game in homage to the victims of Thursday's terrorist attack.

Thirteen people were killed and more than 100 injured when a driver in a white van mowed down pedestrians on La Rambla, a Barcelona boulevard popular with tourists and locals.

#TotsSomBarcelona Barcelona's shirt against Real Betis will pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks https://t.co/2pNrgg8UuY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2017

Barca announced hours after the attack that they would wear black armbands in Sunday's La Liga opener against Real Betis, and on Friday revealed special shirts as well.

"Barcelona" will take the place of player's names on the back of the shirts, with the hashtag #TotsSomBarcelona ("We're all Barcelona") on the chest next to the club crest.

Spain is holding three national days of mourning, while the weekend's La Liga games will all feature a minute of silence before kickoff.

