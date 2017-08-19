Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
6:30 PM UTC
Home: 2/7  Draw: 9/2  Away: 9/1 
Metz
AS Monaco
6:45 PM UTC
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
6:45 PM UTC
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Suarez yells vs Real Madrid 170816

Trending: Luis Suarez out for a month

Messi will sign his new deal soon - Mestre

Dele Alli

£150m not enough for Alli - Spurs

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2017/2018 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
3 Atletico 0 0 0 0
4 Barcelona 0 0 0 0
5 Celta Vigo 0 0 0 0
Without Suarez, Barcelona will have to change everything

Coutinho, Dembele won't address Barca's bigger issue

Sid Lowe on La Liga's reaction to Barcelona tragedy

Barca to wear black armbands after attack

The Sweeper: PSG troll Barca, CR7 lashes out

Suarez injury another woe for Barcelona

Barca's Pique feels inferior to Real Madrid

Barca ask for 'respect' at Paulinho unveiling

Barca chief: Coutinho, Dembele deals tough

Suarez yells vs Real Madrid 170816

Luis Suarez ruled out for at least a month

Paulinho's tricks fail at Barca unveiling

Messi woe vs Real 170813

Why Barcelona are inferior to Real Madrid

Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

Barca GM: Coutinho, Dembele deals 'close'

Philippe Coutinho

Inter would miss out on Coutinho windfall

Dembele 'can't do what he wants' - Sokratis

Trending: Luis Suarez out for over a month

Can Real Madrid remain rampant in La Liga?

 By Adriana Garcia
Lionel Messi will sign his new Barcelona contract soon - Jordi Mestre

Shaka Hislop feels Lionel Messi's new Barcelona contract is perfect for the continued rivalry with Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi has signed a new three-year deal to remain with Barcelona until 2021.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has reassured fans that Lionel Messi will soon sign a contract extension.

Argentina superstar Messi agreed terms on a new deal until 2021 last month, with the club saying it would be signed in the near future.

Messi -- who has been at Barcelona since the age of 13 -- has yet to put pen to paper, however, with his current contract ending next summer.

The new terms include an increase in the player's release clause to €300 million.

Speaking during the unveiling of new signing Paulinho, Mestre said: "It's already discussed and agreed.

"Everything seems correct ahead of the signing. We are just waiting to fix a date for the signature."

Asked whether he could offer a "200 percent assurance" that Messi will sign, Mestre said: "Leo's renewal is heading in the right direction. I would be very surprised if it didn't happen."

Mestre had stated he was "200 percent sure" that Neymar would stay at Barcelona a week before the Brazil international joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222 million move.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

