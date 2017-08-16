Barcelona to wear black armbands after fatal van attack

Previous
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Dele Alli

LIVE: £150m not enough for Alli - Spurs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Without Suarez, Barcelona will have to change everything

ESPN FC TV
Read

Coutinho, Dembele won't address Barca's bigger issue

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sid Lowe on La Liga's reaction to Barcelona tragedy

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca to wear black armbands after attack

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: PSG troll Barca, CR7 lashes out

Spanish Super Cup
Read

Suarez injury another woe for Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca's Pique feels inferior to Real Madrid

Spanish Super Cup
Read

Barca ask for 'respect' at Paulinho unveiling

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca chief: Coutinho, Dembele deals tough

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Suarez yells vs Real Madrid 170816

Luis Suarez ruled out for at least a month

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read

Paulinho's tricks fail at Barca unveiling

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Messi woe vs Real 170813

Why Barcelona are inferior to Real Madrid

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

Barca GM: Coutinho, Dembele deals 'close'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Philippe Coutinho

Inter would miss out on Coutinho windfall

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Dembele 'can't do what he wants' - Sokratis

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Trending: Luis Suarez out for over a month

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Can Real Madrid remain rampant in La Liga?

La Liga season preview Graham Hunter
Read
Gerard Pique

Barcelona's Pique: 'I feel inferior to Madrid'

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read
Suarez yells vs Real Madrid 170816

Suarez struggles signal Barca's squad issues

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona to wear black armbands after fatal van attack

La Liga correspondent Sid Lowe reports from Spain on the league-wide response to the terror attack in Barcelona.

Barcelona will wear black armbands for their match at the Camp Nou on Sunday following the attack in the city on Thursday in which a van plowed into pedestrians, causing at least 13 deaths.

The Catalan club will also hold a minute's silence before their league opener against Real Betis, as will all the teams in La Liga this weekend.

A club statement said: "FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona. The Club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors.

"As a mark of respect, the flags will fly at half-mast at the club's installations and the players from both teams will wear black armbands in all the club's matches this weekend.

"On Sunday, before the 2017/18 La Liga opener against Betis, the Camp Nou will hold a minutes silence in recognition and memory of the victims.

Espanyol, the city's other top-flight club, condemned the violence and thanked those who had issued messages of support following the attack.

"Still dismayed by the terrible outrage that has occurred this afternoon in Barcelona as a result of a terrorist attack, RCD Espanyol expresses its deepest condemnation of this and all terrorist actions and sends its deepest condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims of this lamentable episode," a statement said.

"With our hearts still shrinking to see Barcelona, our beloved Barcelona, attacked vilely by terror and hate, we want to show our solidarity with all the people affected as well as to thank enormously all the samples of support that has received both the city and our club from organisations, institutions and professionals in football and sport.

"Only together will we win the battle to horror. And this club is committed to help in everything to get Barcelona soon recovered from this terrible blow and return to show itself to the world as what it is, its most beautiful city and the pride of the whole espanyolista family and those who so much love it.

Lionel Messi express condolences to those affected by Thursday's violence in Barcelona.

The news also had some effects on the transfer window in Spain as Villarreal postponed the presentation of new signing Carlos Bacca, while Barcelona cancelled a plan to introduce new futsal players.

"We can't go through with a celebration at this moment," said club president Fernando Roig. "We stand in solidarity with the victims. It's the moment to stand together. Carlos Bacca understands the postponing of his presentation. We will do it at a date in the future."

A wide array of football stars spoke out on social media earlier in the day, with Barcelona's Lionel Messi writing on Instagram: "I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, as well as totally rejecting any act of violence.

"We're not going to give up, there are more of us who want to live in a world of peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance form the basis of our coexistence."

Striker Luis Suarez added: "Really shocked at what has happened in Barcelona. All my support goes out to the city and the families involved!" 

Fellow Barcelona players Javier Mascherano, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Deulofeu and Samuel Umtiti, as well as women's team player Toni Duggan, also penned messages on Twitter.

"Anger, sadness, helplessness... All my strength to those affected."

"All the strength in the world BARCELONA"

Neymar, who expressed his affection for the city amid his recent departure for Paris Saint-Germain, wrote: "Really shocked at what has happened in Barcelona. All my support goes out to the city and the families involved!"

Ronaldinho, who won two league titles and the Ballon d'Or with the club, wrote: "Too sad to see the news coming from Barcelona. My support and solidarity for the victims and their families."

"Indignation, frustration and sadness is what I feel at the moment. Peace for Barcelona. Peace for the world," added Espanyol winger Hernan Perez.

Players from Real Madrid, who defeated Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup a day earlier, also expressed their condolences, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal.

Ronaldo wrote: "Dismayed by events in Barcelona. All my support and solidarity with the victims and their friends."

"Barcelona. No to terrorism. No to the dictatorship of fear."

"Dismayed by what's happened in Barcelona. All my support for the families of the dead and the injured."

"All my support for the victims and families of the attack in Barcelona #EnoughNow""

Real Madrid also released an official statement on their website, saying: "Real Madrid express their deepest dismay at the attack suffered in the city of Barcelona and their solidarity with the victims and their families and friends, at the same time as wishing a speedy recovery to those injured."

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany took a stronger approach than most, writing:

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.