Gerard Pique: Barcelona matches must be a 'spectacle,' not boring 1-0 wins

El Salvador
Curacao
12:00 AM UTC Jul 14, 2017
Mexico
Jamaica
2:30 AM UTC Jul 14, 2017
Sydney FC
Arsenal
0
2
FT
New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls
11:30 PM UTC
Östersunds FK
Galatasaray
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Aberdeen
Siroki Brijeg
1
0
LIVE 18'
Leg 1
Ferencvaros
FC Midtjylland
0
0
LIVE 0'
Leg 1
Barcelona closing Semedo deal - sources

Transfers Sam Marsden
Ronaldo, Messi tax cases differ - lawyer

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Josep Maria Bartomeu became Barcelona president following the 2014 resignation of Sandro Rosell.

Barca to make '2 or 3' signings - Bartomeu

Transfers Sam Marsden
SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 29 6 3 93
2 Barcelona 28 6 4 90
3 Atletico 23 9 6 78
Pique: Barca will never settle for 'boring' wins

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Messi: Barca start from zero again under Valverde

Spanish Primera División
Barca should not re-sign ex-players - Xavi

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

United 3rd-most valuable in sports - Forbes

English Premier League Adriana Garcia
Barcelona name strategic advisor in U.S.

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Neymar, Pique and Turan back Barca's Valverde

Spanish Primera División
WATCH: Barca stars behind-the-scenes

Spanish Primera División
Five things for Valverde to sort at Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Messi, Neymar, Suarez in Barca U.S. squad

Barcelona ESPN staff
Samper eager to make Barca first-team mark

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Barca seal loan for Palmeiras teen Vitinho

Transfers Sam Marsden
The Sweeper: Ramos' Barca photoshop

Spanish Primera División
Barca willing to let Vermaelen go - sources

Transfers Sam Marsden
Belletti to work for Barcelona as ambassador

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Barcelona's Gerard Pique duets with Pikotaro on 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen'

Pique duets with Pikotaro on 'PPAP'

Toe Poke Chris Wright
With 29 points and just four back of Barcelona, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are still very much in the thick of the La Liga title race.

Atletico overtake Barca in UEFA rankings

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Barca target Paulinho to finish season - Xu

Transfers Michael Church
 By Samuel Marsden
Gerard Pique: Barcelona matches must be a 'spectacle,' not boring 1-0 wins

Lionel Messi admits he is looking forward to playing under new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

Gerard Pique says Barcelona will never settle for boring, defensive football and one-goal wins.

Barca missed out on La Liga to Real Madrid last season and have been knocked out at the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League two years running.

However, Pique, 30, does not think that lack of success at the Camp Nou should signal a change of style on the pitch.

"Our philosophy is not just to win," he said at the presentation of Rakuten as the club's new sponsor at an event in Japan.

"At this club it is important to win and play well and we have the players to achieve that. [Our matches] must be a spectacle; our fans go to the stadium to enjoy themselves, not to win 1-0 by playing so defensively that it bores the goats.

"It's not just about playing but also having a good time as you play. It's not just about working but also having fun as you do it."

Gerard Pique says Barcelona have a style of play that they must stick to.

Barca begin the new season under new leadership, with Ernesto Valverde appointed as Luis Enrique's successor this summer.

Pique backs the former Athletic Bilbao boss to do well, referencing his impressive work throughout his career and the years he spent as a player at Barcelona, under Johan Cruyff between 1988 and 1990.

Lionel Messi, who was also at the event in Tokyo, added that he is looking forward to getting started under Valverde as he targets winning another Treble.

"The objectives are always the same when we start the season at Barca: to try to win everything that we're playing in and I hope we can do that this year," Messi, who last week agreed a new contract with the club, said. "Personally I am really looking forward to getting back, starting work, meeting the new manager and his staff and enjoying another year with the club.

"We're all starting from zero again, with a new coach whose way of working we don't yet know, but we do know that he's a great manager because of what he's done with his other teams. He did well in Valencia and then with Athletic. I'm really looking to getting back to training, just like every year, and giving my all."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

