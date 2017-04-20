Barcelona's Javier Mascherano recovers from injury for Juventus game

The FC panel preview the remaining UCL quarterfinal second-legs, as well as give their predictions on who will advance.

Javier Mascherano has shaken off a calf injury to return to the Barcelona squad for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Juventus on Wednesday.

Mascherano, 32, played in last week's first leg, which Barca lost 3-0, but was absent from Saturday's 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad after picking up the injury.

The Argentina international was also forced to sit out training with the problem, but he has since been named in Barca's matchday squad for the return game against Juve at the Camp Nou.

Arda Turan, Rafinha and Aleix Vidal have all been left out of Luis Enrique's squad as they still remain sidelined with injury.

Luis Enrique has found a place for Barca B's Carles Alena in his squad, though Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Masip have been omitted.

Barca will need to produce something similar to their heroics in the previous round of the Champions League if they are to progress past Juve into the semifinals.

After losing the first leg of their round-of-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain 4-0, Barca won the return game 6-1 to win 6-5 on aggregate.

Barcelona squad: Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Jasper Cillessen, Javier Mascherano, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes, Samuel Umtiti, Carles Alena.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.