Barcelona's Javier Mascherano recovers from injury for Juventus game

Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Javier Mascherano & Luis Enrique

Mascherano recovers from injury for Juve game

Barcelona ESPN staff
Napoli an option for Deulofeu - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Ramos hits back at Pique's Ronaldo tweet

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

The case for another Barcelona miracle

Barcelona Sam Marsden
El Clasico: The rivalry renewed

Spanish Primera División
Who's going through on Wednesday?

ESPN FC TV
Juve facing 'best team in the world' - Alves

UEFA Champions League Ben Gladwell
Is Dani Alves one of Barca's best imports?

Spanish Primera División
Iniesta ignoring Barca contract talk

Spanish Primera División
Barca return would require changes - Alves

Juventus Sam Marsden
Luis Enrique: Barca can only attack

UEFA Champions League
How does Neymar rate Barca's chances?

UEFA Champions League
Trending: Enrique talks Barca comeback

Latest ESPN staff
Iniesta wouldn't swap teammates for Alves

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Don't leave after 80 minutes - Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and the Juventus defense are the best in the world, and that means Barcelona's chances of another incredible comeback victory are slim.

Juve defense will prevent Barca comeback

Champions League Mike Goodman
Dybala: No reason for Juve to envy Barca

Juventus ESPN staff
Real Madrid celebrate Isco's late winner.

Hunter: Why Madrid will march over Barcelona

La Liga Graham Hunter
Player Power Rankings: Isco stars

Spanish Primera División
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Barcelona's Javier Mascherano recovers from injury for Juventus game

The FC panel preview the remaining UCL quarterfinal second-legs, as well as give their predictions on who will advance.

Javier Mascherano has shaken off a calf injury to return to the Barcelona squad for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Juventus on Wednesday.

Mascherano, 32, played in last week's first leg, which Barca lost 3-0, but was absent from Saturday's 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad after picking up the injury.

The Argentina international was also forced to sit out training with the problem, but he has since been named in Barca's matchday squad for the return game against Juve at the Camp Nou.

Arda Turan, Rafinha and Aleix Vidal have all been left out of Luis Enrique's squad as they still remain sidelined with injury.

Luis Enrique has found a place for Barca B's Carles Alena in his squad, though Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Masip have been omitted.

Barca will need to produce something similar to their heroics in the previous round of the Champions League if they are to progress past Juve into the semifinals.

After losing the first leg of their round-of-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain 4-0, Barca won the return game 6-1 to win 6-5 on aggregate.

Barcelona squad: Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Jasper Cillessen, Javier Mascherano, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes, Samuel Umtiti, Carles Alena.

