Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/20 
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
BarcelonaBarcelona
JuventusJuventus
ESPNDeportes 6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 8/15  Draw: 15/4  Away: 5/1 
 By Samuel Marsden
'Don't leave after 80 minutes,' Luis Enrique tells Barcelona fans

Massimiliano Allegri reiterated that he won't be playing for a draw in the second leg of his side's quarter final Champions League tie with Barcelona.

BARCELONA -- Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has advised supporters not to leave the Camp Nou after 80 minutes as he talked up his side's chances of producing another Champions League comeback against Juventus on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique said: "If we score the first goal, Camp Nou will score the second and the third will come on its own."

Barca overturned a four-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round, scoring three goals in a remarkable final seven minutes to win the second leg 6-1 and set up a quarterfinal tie with the Italian champions.

Now they find themselves in an eerily similar situation after last week's 3-0 loss in Turin, but the precedent set by that PSG win sees them go into the tie believing they are capable of turning things around for a second time.

BarcelonaBarcelona
JuventusJuventus
ESPNDeportes 6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 8/15  Draw: 15/4  Away: 5/1 
In a news conference on Tuesday, Luis Enrique said: "Don't leave after 80 minutes.

"We will give everything until the end. We had that night against PSG and now there's another chance to experience a historic night.

"We will do everything possible and we need everyone together until the 95th minute. We've already seen Barca score three goals in five minutes, so everything is possible."

Luis Enrique knows every player will have to be at their very best to turn things around, although he suggested Lionel Messi is capable of making the difference even on an off-night.

"We have nothing to lose," the Barca coach added. "We have one option, which is to attack, attack and keep attacking.

"Anything can happen in football. The more players at their best, the better our chances, of course, but Messi at 25 percent can add a lot of things, he's different."

Prior to the PSG comeback, Luis Enrique predicted Barca would have to score six goals to progress -- which they did -- and this time he revealed he's set his team the objective of scoring five.

"This time we have to score less goals, only three, but keeping in mind [Juve] could score, our objective tomorrow is to score five," he said.

That may prove difficult against a side who have conceded just twice in nine Champions League games this season and who, according to coach Massimiliano Allegri, want to score two goals themselves.

"If he says that then I will have to redo my calculations and make our objective six," Luis Enrique joked when told of Allegri's comments.

Barca will be at close to full strength for the match, with Sergio Busquets returning from a suspension and Javier Mascherano fit to return having missed Saturday's win over Real Sociedad with a calf problem.

Arda Turan also trained on Tuesday, with only Aleix Vidal and Rafinha unavailable for Juventus' visit.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

