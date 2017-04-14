Neymar on Barcelona comeback vs. Juventus: 'We can do it'

Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Neymar on comeback: 'We can do it again'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Spanish Primera División
Read

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Spanish Primera División
Read

Isco keeps Real Madrid in title hunt

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read

Alonso: Guardiola wanted me at Barcelona

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Will lightning strike twice for Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Neymar: Strong desire to play for Flamengo

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Rooney, Keane top Everton's wishlist

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Juve won't play for draw at Nou Camp

UEFA Champions League
Read

Klopp welcomes Barca's Coutinho interest

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read
There are no surprises when it comes to potential impact players for Barcelona.

Luis Enrique 'sure' Barca will test Juventus

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca targeting Deulofeu return - director

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Lionel Messi's two goals helped Barcelona see off La Real.

Messi stars, Barca survive vs. Sociedad

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad: Messi magical again

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad: Messi magical again

Spanish Primera División
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Real SociedadReal Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Barcelona keep falling over themselves

ESPN FC TV
Read

Xavi: Barcelona should bring Alves back

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: Juve loss not down to tactics

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
ROME, ITALY - MAY 15: Cristian Tello of ACF Fiorentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico on May 15, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

On-loan Tello has options - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Neymar on Barcelona comeback vs. Juventus: 'We can do it'

Catch all the goals scored in LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Watch the match highlights for LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
The FC crew preview the second-legs of the UCL quarterfinals, including Juve's stout defence stifling Barcelona.
Massimiliano Allegri reiterated that he won't be playing for a draw in the second leg of his side's quarter final Champions League tie with Barcelona.
The FC panel describe how Barca have come up short in moments that should have been opportune to get momentum rolling.

Neymar gives Barcelona every chance of pulling off another Champions League comeback when they host Juventus in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

Juve arrive at Camp Nou with a three-goal cushion, but they will be wary of taking that lead for granted after Barca turned around a four-goal deficit in the last round to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate.

Brazil international Neymar was pivotal in that turnaround, scoring two goals and creating another as the Blaugrana scored three times in a remarkable final eight minutes.

"We have to believe we can do it," Neymar said in an interview with Esporte Interativo, echoing the belief which had emanated from the Catalan club before that PSG game.

"The other day my dad said something to me which has stayed in my head and I think it's true: in front of us we have a different team, but Barcelona are still the same side.

"We can do it. We did it once and we can do it a second time. We have to give our absolute maximum. If everything goes well, there will be another comeback.

"I believe in the team and in our power. Everything is [already] lost, so we have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

Neymar goes into the match well-rested after serving the first of a three-game ban -- which will also see him miss this weekend's Clasico against Real Madrid -- as Barca beat Real Sociedad 3-2 on Saturday.

Luis Enrique also hopes to have both Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan back in contention after recent fitness problems, although Aleix Vidal and Rafinha remain sidelined.

While Barca talk up their chances -- their supporters ended Saturday's game singing "yes we can" -- Serie A leaders Juve are approaching the match with the utmost caution.

"We need to be compact and show no fear," defender Giorgio Chiellini told Sky Italia.

"[Barcelona] are like sharks who scent blood and finish you off. We've got to keep them as far away from our goal as possible."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.