Neymar on Barcelona comeback vs. Juventus: 'We can do it'

Catch all the goals scored in LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Watch the match highlights for LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

The FC crew preview the second-legs of the UCL quarterfinals, including Juve's stout defence stifling Barcelona.

Massimiliano Allegri reiterated that he won't be playing for a draw in the second leg of his side's quarter final Champions League tie with Barcelona.

The FC panel describe how Barca have come up short in moments that should have been opportune to get momentum rolling.

Neymar gives Barcelona every chance of pulling off another Champions League comeback when they host Juventus in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

Juve arrive at Camp Nou with a three-goal cushion, but they will be wary of taking that lead for granted after Barca turned around a four-goal deficit in the last round to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate.

Brazil international Neymar was pivotal in that turnaround, scoring two goals and creating another as the Blaugrana scored three times in a remarkable final eight minutes.

"We have to believe we can do it," Neymar said in an interview with Esporte Interativo, echoing the belief which had emanated from the Catalan club before that PSG game.

"The other day my dad said something to me which has stayed in my head and I think it's true: in front of us we have a different team, but Barcelona are still the same side.

"We can do it. We did it once and we can do it a second time. We have to give our absolute maximum. If everything goes well, there will be another comeback.

"I believe in the team and in our power. Everything is [already] lost, so we have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

Neymar goes into the match well-rested after serving the first of a three-game ban -- which will also see him miss this weekend's Clasico against Real Madrid -- as Barca beat Real Sociedad 3-2 on Saturday.

Luis Enrique also hopes to have both Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan back in contention after recent fitness problems, although Aleix Vidal and Rafinha remain sidelined.

While Barca talk up their chances -- their supporters ended Saturday's game singing "yes we can" -- Serie A leaders Juve are approaching the match with the utmost caution.

"We need to be compact and show no fear," defender Giorgio Chiellini told Sky Italia.

"[Barcelona] are like sharks who scent blood and finish you off. We've got to keep them as far away from our goal as possible."

