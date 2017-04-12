Luis Enrique 'sure' Barcelona 'will be close to the comeback' vs. Juventus

Craig Burley does not feel Barcelona will have the magic again to overturn a Champions League second leg deficit.

Steve Nicol is critical of Barca's defence and suggests they're mentally affected after struggling again in a UCL first leg.

The FC panel describe how Barca have come up short in moments that should have been opportune to get momentum rolling.

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted Barcelona's winner as they held off Real Sociedad after a wild first half.

Luis Enrique has set the stage for another Champions League comeback, confidently suggesting that Barcelona will, at some point during the game, be back in their quarterfinal tie with Juventus.

Barca overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate in the last round, but they will find things just as tough coming from 3-0 down against a Juve side who have conceded just twice in Europe this season.

However, after beating Real Sociedad 3-2 in La Liga on Saturday, Luis Enrique promised that his team would risk everything on Wednesday when they welcome the Italian champions to Camp Nou.

"I am sure that at some point during the game we will be close to the comeback," the Barca boss predicted in a news conference.

"We will risk so much that I wouldn't even rule out playing with eight forwards... we haven't got anything to lose.

"We have to be at our very best, flawless, but we will fight to end and this win [against La Real] is a good place to begin preparations for the game against Juve."

Lionel Messi scored twice on Saturday and created the third goal for Paco Alcacer as Barcelona edged a nervy five-goal affair, with all the goals coming in the first half.

"The team showed a great attitude in what was a difficult game in terms of confidence, coming into it with the weight of the previous two results on our minds," Luis Enrique said in reference to the defeats in Malaga and Turin.

"You didn't have to be Einstein to know that we were going to suffer at times, but we were able to deal with the frustration of conceding two goals and manage the game well."

Not for the first time, the Barca boss was also forced to defend Andre Gomes, who was once again whistled by sections of the home support before being replaced by Andres Iniesta in the second half.

"In [Michael] Laudrup's first year he was whistled," he said. "[Ronaldo] Koeman was in his first year, too. Sandro [Ramirez] and Munir were whistled recently as well. So it can be overcome.

"But it's pathetic to criticise your own players. It's the worst thing a fan can do to a player on their own team. What the players need is confidence, nothing else."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.