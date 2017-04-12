Luis Enrique 'sure' Barcelona 'will be close to the comeback' vs. Juventus

Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Next

Klopp welcomes Barca's Coutinho interest

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read
There are no surprises when it comes to potential impact players for Barcelona.

Luis Enrique 'sure' Barca will test Juventus

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca targeting Deulofeu return - director

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Lionel Messi's two goals helped Barcelona see off La Real.

Messi stars, Barca survive vs. Sociedad

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad: Messi magical again

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad: Messi magical again

Spanish Primera División
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Real SociedadReal Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Barcelona keep falling over themselves

ESPN FC TV
Read

Xavi: Barcelona should bring Alves back

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: Juve loss not down to tactics

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
ROME, ITALY - MAY 15: Cristian Tello of ACF Fiorentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico on May 15, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

On-loan Tello has options - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Hislop's Rankings: Barca No. 9

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic on Spurs' radar; Barca want Dybala

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Barcelona's back four is 'scared stiff'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Victory, not revenge, for Alves

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read

Messi, Ronaldo & Mbappe in UCL best XI

Champions League John Brewin
Read

Messi to testify in FIFA ban appeal - Tapia

Argentina Adriana Garcia
Read

Hunter: Barcelona have lost possession identity

The Match Graham Hunter
Read
Javier Mascherano & Luis Enrique

Mascherano a fitness doubt for Sociedad

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Burley: No more UCL magic for Barcelona

UEFA Champions League
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Luis Enrique 'sure' Barcelona 'will be close to the comeback' vs. Juventus

Craig Burley does not feel Barcelona will have the magic again to overturn a Champions League second leg deficit.
Steve Nicol is critical of Barca's defence and suggests they're mentally affected after struggling again in a UCL first leg.
The FC panel describe how Barca have come up short in moments that should have been opportune to get momentum rolling.
Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted Barcelona's winner as they held off Real Sociedad after a wild first half.
Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted Barcelona's winner as they held off Real Sociedad after a wild first half.

Luis Enrique has set the stage for another Champions League comeback, confidently suggesting that Barcelona will, at some point during the game, be back in their quarterfinal tie with Juventus.

Barca overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate in the last round, but they will find things just as tough coming from 3-0 down against a Juve side who have conceded just twice in Europe this season.

However, after beating Real Sociedad 3-2 in La Liga on Saturday, Luis Enrique promised that his team would risk everything on Wednesday when they welcome the Italian champions to Camp Nou.

"I am sure that at some point during the game we will be close to the comeback," the Barca boss predicted in a news conference.

BarcelonaBarcelona
Real SociedadReal Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"We will risk so much that I wouldn't even rule out playing with eight forwards... we haven't got anything to lose.

"We have to be at our very best, flawless, but we will fight to end and this win [against La Real] is a good place to begin preparations for the game against Juve."

Lionel Messi scored twice on Saturday and created the third goal for Paco Alcacer as Barcelona edged a nervy five-goal affair, with all the goals coming in the first half.

"The team showed a great attitude in what was a difficult game in terms of confidence, coming into it with the weight of the previous two results on our minds," Luis Enrique said in reference to the defeats in Malaga and Turin.

"You didn't have to be Einstein to know that we were going to suffer at times, but we were able to deal with the frustration of conceding two goals and manage the game well."

Not for the first time, the Barca boss was also forced to defend Andre Gomes, who was once again whistled by sections of the home support before being replaced by Andres Iniesta in the second half.

"In [Michael] Laudrup's first year he was whistled," he said. "[Ronaldo] Koeman was in his first year, too. Sandro [Ramirez] and Munir were whistled recently as well. So it can be overcome.

"But it's pathetic to criticise your own players. It's the worst thing a fan can do to a player on their own team. What the players need is confidence, nothing else."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.