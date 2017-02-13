Barcelona defender Santiago Bueno: I want to stay here for 15 years

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/5  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Bueno: I want 15-year Barcelona stay

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Thiago Silva reacts

How PSG can soften Silva blow vs. Barca

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Luis Enrique: Emery is one of the best

UEFA Champions League
Read

Silva injury a huge blow for PSG

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cavani shrugs off Suarez comparisons

UEFA Champions League
Read
Thiago Silva shows his frustration as PSG fail to win.

Thiago Silva to miss Barca clash with injury

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Marcotti: Emery, Luis Enrique futures in focus

UEFA Champions League Gabriele Marcotti
Read
Unai Emery

Luis Enrique: Emery experience helps PSG

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca eye emergency signing with Vidal out

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Atleti's Calderon to host Copa del Rey final

Spanish Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

Cavani hoping for PSG win on 30th birthday

UEFA Champions League
Read

Player Power Rankings: Mane dazzles

International
Read

Champions League Predictor: Last 16

UEFA Champions League
Read

Koeman deserves Barcelona job - De Boer

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Cavani: Barca match is unpredictable

UEFA Champions League
Read

Digne: It's incredible to play with MSN

Spanish Primera División
Read

Digne likens Barca to a religion

Spanish Primera División
Read
Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot in PSG's 1-1 draw with Monaco.

Cavani plays down Suarez comparisons

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

How do you silence Suarez?

Spanish Primera División
Read
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
BarcelonaBarcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona defender Santiago Bueno: I want to stay here for 15 years

Santiago Bueno, right, joined up with Barcelona B after the South American Youth Championship.

New Barcelona defender Santiago Bueno has said he wants to stay at the Camp Nou for the next 15 years after agreeing to join from Penarol in January.

Bueno, who helped Uruguay win the South American Youth Football Championship last month, is due to arrive in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Some pundits have suggested that the 18-year-old combines the qualities of Gerard Pique and Diego Godin.

But he told Mundo Deportivo: "That's what people say. But I'm Santiago Bueno and I have my own desire to be a success.

"I'm serious and committed to what I do. My idea is to stay here for 15 years, to play for Barcelona and to win a lot of titles."

Bueno said he first learned of Barca's interest in December but, with the South American Championship looming, was sheltered from how talks were progressing.

"No one wanted to tell me too much so that I didn't lose focus on the tournament," he added.

He will initially form part of Barca's B team, pursuing promotion back to the second tier of Spanish football under the guidance of Gerard Lopez.

However, the club hope that he will progress to the first team, where he already has a compatriot in striker Luis Suarez.

"I've already spoken with Luis through WhatsApp," he said. "He wished me luck at the South American Championship. He's every Uruguayan's idol."

Bueno's arrival continues Barca's strategy of recruiting young central defenders.

Last summer they signed France international Samuel Umtiti, while Brazilian Marlon Santos joined the B team on loan until the end of the season.

They have an option to sign Marlon permanently, which they are expected to take up after he impressed Luis Enrique enough to earn several call ups to the first team this season.

Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina is also on club's radar, and they have an agreement in place to sign him from Palmeiras for €9m.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.