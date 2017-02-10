Rafinha back in Barcelona squad for Paris Saint-Germain UCL clash

Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Rafinha returns to the Barcelona squad for Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, but Arda Turan remains sidelined with a groin problem.

An unfortunate collision with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the game against Athletic Bilbao last weekend left Rafinha with a broken nose and a cut above his eye.

The midfielder, who has been given the all clear to make a return to action, will wear a face mask both in the French capital and for the foreseeable future.

Turan was a late omission from the squad for Saturday's win over Alaves, and Barcelona have not revealed how long he will be out for.

Javier Mascherano is also missing with a hamstring problem, while Aleix Vidal will not play again this season after dislocating his ankle in the latter stages of the game against Alaves on Saturday.

Luis Enrique said he was "devastated" about what Ivan Rakitic, close to the incident when it happened, described as a "really ugly injury."

Gerard Pique is fit to face PSG after Luis Enrique chose not to risk him in the Basque Country this weekend.

The defender was withdrawn with a pain in his thigh at half-time in the win over Athletic recently, but played in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid last Tuesday.

Every other first team player has been included in the squad that will fly to Paris on Monday, with Barca B's Carles Alena and Nili Perdomo also making the trip.

After Tuesday's first leg, the two sides meet in the return at the Camp Nou on March 8.

