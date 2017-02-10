Rafinha back in Barcelona squad for Paris Saint-Germain UCL clash

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 7/4  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Empoli
1
0
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Home: 1/11  Draw: 8/1  Away: 22/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Rafinha in action for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Rafinha back in Barca squad for PSG trip

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Thiago: Pep convinced me to leave Barca

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

'Ugly injury' ends season for Barca's Vidal

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca high-press too much for Alaves

Spanish Primera División
Read

Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read
Luis Suarez scored twice for Barcelona against Alaves.

Violence before Alaves-Barca condemned

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read

Alaves vs FC Barcelona-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017

Barcelona
Read

Alaves vs FC Barcelona-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017

Barcelona
Read
AlavésAlavés
BarcelonaBarcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Messi, Suarez and Neymar all on target

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: Barca can't be just MSN

Spanish Primera División
Read

Can Alaves do the double over Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcotti: PSG can step up vs. Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca seek revenge in travels to Alaves

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Barcelona without Pique, Turan vs. Alaves

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique not worried about Barca form

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Di Maria: Hard to stop Barca's 'best attack in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Read

Perez wants to end Copa del Rey venue issues

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Rafinha back in Barcelona squad for Paris Saint-Germain UCL clash

Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Rafinha returns to the Barcelona squad for Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, but Arda Turan remains sidelined with a groin problem.

An unfortunate collision with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the game against Athletic Bilbao last weekend left Rafinha with a broken nose and a cut above his eye.

The midfielder, who has been given the all clear to make a return to action, will wear a face mask both in the French capital and for the foreseeable future.

Turan was a late omission from the squad for Saturday's win over Alaves, and Barcelona have not revealed how long he will be out for.

Javier Mascherano is also missing with a hamstring problem, while Aleix Vidal will not play again this season after dislocating his ankle in the latter stages of the game against Alaves on Saturday.

Luis Enrique said he was "devastated" about what Ivan Rakitic, close to the incident when it happened, described as a "really ugly injury."

Gerard Pique is fit to face PSG after Luis Enrique chose not to risk him in the Basque Country this weekend.

The defender was withdrawn with a pain in his thigh at half-time in the win over Athletic recently, but played in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid last Tuesday.

Every other first team player has been included in the squad that will fly to Paris on Monday, with Barca B's Carles Alena and Nili Perdomo also making the trip.

After Tuesday's first leg, the two sides meet in the return at the Camp Nou on March 8.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.