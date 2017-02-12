Barcelona's Aleix Vidal out for season, leaving coach Luis Enrique 'devastated'

Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
3
FT
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
'Ugly injury' ends season for Barca's Vidal

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Barca high-press too much for Alaves

Spanish Primera División
Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Luis Suarez scored twice for Barcelona against Alaves.

Violence before Alaves-Barca condemned

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Alaves vs FC Barcelona-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017

Barcelona
Alaves vs FC Barcelona-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017

Barcelona
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Messi, Suarez and Neymar all on target

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Luis Enrique: Barca can't be just MSN

Spanish Primera División
Can Alaves do the double over Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Marcotti: PSG can step up vs. Barca

ESPN FC TV
Barca seek revenge in travels to Alaves

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Barcelona without Pique, Turan vs. Alaves

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Luis Enrique not worried about Barca form

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Di Maria: Hard to stop Barca's 'best attack in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Perez wants to end Copa del Rey venue issues

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Luis Figo is hoping that his playing past will be an asset during the election.

Figo: I 'did not feel appreciated' by Barca

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona's Aleix Vidal out for season, leaving coach Luis Enrique 'devastated'

MSN all scored in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves and put pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.
MSN all scored in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves and put pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.
Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar reflect as Barcelona kept the pressure on Real Madrid with a 6-0 drubbing of Alaves.

Barcelona will be without Aleix Vidal for the rest of the season after he was forced off with a dislocated ankle during their 6-0 win against Alaves on Saturday

Vidal, who had set up the opening goal for Luis Suarez, was carried off on a stretcher in the final five minutes of the game after a challenge from Theo Hernandez left him in pain at Mendizorroza.

Television replays revealed his ankle had been quite seriously bent out of place and he was transferred to a hospital in Vitoria.

Following the match, a statement from Barcelona confirmed the worst-case scenario, with Vidal set to miss five months, effectively ending his season.

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
"I'm devastated about Aleix's injury, how it happened and what it means for him and the team," Barca coach Luis Enrique said before the extent of the injury was known.

"To see a serious injury for a player is unpleasant for everyone. We have to think about lifting his mood.

"Hopefully he will be back as soon as possible. He's in the best hands. It's still early [to say]. He'd just left with the doctors when we entered the dressing room. We have to wait, but it looks as if it's serious."

The injury comes on the back of a string of impressive performances from Vidal after he broke back into his manager's plans following a period of being out of favour.

Barcelona's Aleix Vidal was stretchered off against Alaves.

Ivan Rakitic was close to him when he picked up the injury and revealed he was shocked with what he saw.

"I hope it's not the worst-case scenario, but the truth is that when I saw it I was quite scared," he told Movistar after the game. "At first glance, being honest, it looked like a really ugly injury."

There was much more positive news on the pitch as two goals from Suarez, one each for Rakitic, Lionel Messi and Neymar and an Alexis Ruano goal eased Barca to a huge win.

And with the scoring completed before the 70th minute, Barca were able to take their foot off the gas in preparation for Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

"In a game like this you need to be in control and we were able to do so," Luis Enrique said. "We managed to control the game both when we had the ball and when we lost it as we closed them down well.

"Today we played at the level I demand. We created space well and, when they changed formation in the second half, they kept pressing high up the pitch which allowed us to create space.

"The last hour of the match was unnecessary, for both teams."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

