Aleix Vidal injury leaves Barcelona coach Luis Enrique 'devastated'

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar reflect as Barcelona kept the pressure on Real Madrid with a 6-0 drubbing of Alaves.

Barcelona fear the worst after Aleix Vidal was forced off with an ankle injury during their 6-0 win against Alaves on Saturday.

Vidal, who had set up the opening goal for Luis Suarez, was carried off on a stretcher in the final five minutes of the game after a challenge from Theo Hernandez left him in some pain at Mendizorroza.

Television replays revealed his ankle had been quite seriously bent out of place and he was transferred to a hospital in Vitoria.

"I'm devastated about Aleix's injury, how it happened and what it means for him and the team," Barca coach Luis Enrique said after the game.

"To see a serious injury for a player is unpleasant for everyone. We have to think about lifting his mood.

"Hopefully he will be back as soon as possible. He's in the best hands."

Pressed on estimating how long Vidal could be sidelined for, Luis Enrique said he does not expect to have him back soon.

"It's still early [to say]," he added. "He'd just left with the doctors when we entered the dressing room. We have to wait, but it looks as if it's serious."

Barcelona's Aleix Vidal was stretchered off against Alaves.

The injury comes on the back of a string of impressive performances from Vidal after he broke back into his manager's plans following a period of being out of favour.

Ivan Rakitic was close to him when he picked up the injury and revealed he was shocked with what he saw.

"I hope it's not the worst-case scenario, but the truth is that when I saw it I was quite scared," he told Movistar after the game. "At first glance, being honest, it looked like a really ugly injury."

There was much more positive news on the pitch as two goals from Suarez, one each for Rakitic, Lionel Messi and Neymar and an Alexis Ruano goal eased Barca to a huge win.

And with the scoring completed before the 70th minute, Barca were able to take their foot off the gas in preparation for Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.