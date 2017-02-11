Barcelona without Gerard Pique and Arda Turan against Alaves

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 21/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Barca without Pique, Turan vs. Alaves

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique not worried about Barca form

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
AlavésAlavés
BarcelonaBarcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Di Maria: Hard to stop Barca's 'best attack in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Read

Perez wants to end Copa del Rey venue issues

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read
Luis Figo is hoping that his playing past will be an asset during the election.

Figo: I 'did not feel appreciated' by Barca

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
Read
Messi and Wife

Messi bought his noisy neighbours' house

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Can Barca end their Alaves drought?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Suarez to miss Copa final after ban upheld

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Bernabeu can't host Copa final - Madrid

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read

WATCH: Messi filmed learning English

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Alaves players celebrate after beating Celta Vigo to reach the Copa del Rey final.

Alaves want San Mames to host Copa final

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read

Trending: Barcelona appeal Luis Suarez red

Latest ESPN staff
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Javier Mascherano & Luis Enrique

Barca confirm Mascherano hamstring injury

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona to appeal Suarez Copa booking

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Luis Enrique disappointed despite win

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Simeone praises team despite Copa loss

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona without Gerard Pique and Arda Turan against Alaves

Preview all the latest fixtures throughout La Liga including Barca's match vs. Alaves and Real's trip to Osasuna.

Barcelona will be without Gerard Pique and Arda Turan for Saturday's trip to Alaves after both sat out training on Friday.

Pique was taken off at half-time during last week's win over Athletic Bilbao with a thigh injury, but was able to play in the midweek Copa del Rey game against Atletico Madrid.

AlavésAlavés
BarcelonaBarcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

However, he has not trained since then and has not been named in Luis Enrique's 18-man squad for the trip to Vitoria.

Turan, meanwhile, has a groin problem but the club have not yet confirmed how long either player will be out.

Javier Mascherano and Rafinha are also sidelined for the league clash with Alaves, who will be Barca's Copa del Rey final opponents after they knocked out Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Gerard Pique left at half-time of Barcelona's match against Athletic Bilbao last week.

Mascherano has a hamstring injury and Rafinha has a broken nose, although a personalised mask could allow him to return to the squad for Tuesday's Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

With both Mascherano and Pique missing, Samuel Umtiti and Jeremy Mathieu are the only fit central defenders available to Luis Enrique.

The Barca coach does once again have Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets at his disposal, though.

The two midfielders returned from calf and ankle injuries respectively as second-half substitutes against Atletico and could both start at the Mendizorroza.

Neymar is also available for action as well after missing the cup game in midweek through suspension, while Barca B's Carles Alena is also in the squad.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.