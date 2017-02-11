Luis Enrique not worried about Barcelona's form ahead of Alaves clash

Preview all the latest fixtures throughout La Liga including Barca's match vs. Alaves and Real's trip to Osasuna.

Luis Enrique insists he is not concerned by Barcelona's recent performances as he prepares his side for Saturday's La Liga game against Copa del Rey final opponents Alaves.

Barca reached that final after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their semifinal tie against Atletico Madrid in midweek, with Luis Enrique admitting afterwards that his side were lucky not to lose after a below-par display.

It came just a week after the Blaugrana had salvaged a last-minute point against Real Betis in another match when they were second best.

"Throughout a season you get all kind of games," Luis Enrique said in a news conference on Friday in response to subtle criticism of Barcelona's form.

"You shouldn't analyse things based on one, two or three games, but look for the overall context. We're just over halfway through the season and we know we can improve performances and statistics."

Pressed on if he was worried with aspects of his side's displays, he added: "I think you can use my previous answer."

It had previously been suggested that even when Barca have won this year, it has not been because they have played well.

"It's not bad if you play poorly and still win," Luis Enrique said. "If fortune is on your side, then great, but obviously we don't aim to win like that. That's not our objective. We always want to be at our best."

Barca were stunned in September when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Alaves, so they are unlikely to underestimate this weekend's trip to Vitoria.

Luis Enrique was full of praise for the Basque side -- who beat Celta Vigo on Wednesday to set up a Copa del Rey final with Barca -- but said his players are not out for revenge.

"No, [it's not about] revenge," he said. "They bit us once and they could bite us again. There's no doubt they're the surprise package of the season due to what they're doing, their consistency, their statistics.

"[People] were surprised here at the Camp Nou, but they're no longer a surprise because I think it's one defeat in 17 games now, which shows what a good job they're doing. It will be difficult. All games are, but even more so against a team like that. They're a dangerous team with good players."

