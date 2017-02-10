Previous
Barcelona's Luis Suarez dealt two-match ban; will miss Copa final

Luis Enrique says Barcelona were not up to scratch despite progressing past Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey final.

Luis Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final on May 27 after Barcelona's appeal to have his second booking from Tuesday's draw against Atletico Madrid revoked was rejected.

What's more, the Spanish FA handed Suarez a two-game ban due to his actions after being sent off in the final minute as Barca secured a 3-2 aggregate win at Camp Nou.

However, Sergio Busquets' yellow card for kicking the ball away -- when there were two on the pitch -- has been rescinded.

According to referee Jesus Gil Manzano's report, Suarez was sent off for throwing his arm in Koke's direction while tussling for the ball minutes after receiving a yellow card for a foul on Juanfran.

Suarez said after the game that the decision was "laughable" and urged the club to appeal, as coach Luis Enrique did.

On Wednesday the club confirmed that they would fight the booking. The Uruguayan striker's actions after being dismissed may have counted against him.

Gil Manzano wrote that he delayed his exit from the pitch, ignoring the official's repeated warnings, and then wouldn't leave the tunnel area and retreat to the dressing room when asked to do so by the fourth official.

Therefore, Suarez -- along with Sergi Roberto, who was also sent off against Atletico -- will be suspended for May's final against Alaves, who beat Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

In addition, Suarez will also be banned for the first game of Spain's domestic cup competition next season.

Suarez became the third player to be sent off against Atletico Madrid -- following Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco -- in a bad-tempered affair when he tangled with Koke in the 90th minute.

According to the referee's report, Suarez was shown a second booking for 'striking an opposition player with his arm recklessly while fighting for the ball.'

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has yet to decide on the venue for the final.

