Luis Enrique admits Barcelona 'did not deserve' draw but are worthy finalists

Luis Enrique admitted Barcelona were lucky to dodge defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday but insisted his side deserve to be in the Copa del Rey final for a fourth consecutive season.

Kevin Gameiro cancelled out Luis Suarez's first-half goal in a fast, furious and action-packed 1-1 draw at Camp Nou as Barca progressed 3-2 on aggregate. Gameiro had earlier missed a penalty, too, and Diego Simeone's side came agonisingly close to taking the tie into extra time late on.

There were also red cards for Suarez and Sergi Roberto -- who will both now be suspended for the final pending possible appeals -- and another for Atletico's Yannick Carrasco.

"It was tough and difficult, but we have to be very happy," Luis Enrique said in his postgame news conference. "Evidently not because of how we played, but because the team is continuing to make history.

"The result is deceptive. Across the 90 minutes we did not deserve this result, but we deserve to be in the final because of what we've done in the competition before tonight.

"We made too many mistakes here. We didn't have quality when we were on the ball, but so much happened at the end that I will have to analyse the game properly -- but we have to improve."

Despite his side's struggles, though, Luis Enrique was still keen to look for positives in the middle of what has been a gruelling schedule since the turn of the year.

Progress in the Copa del Rey has meant midweek games every week and there's no immediate let up with Saturday La Liga game at Alaves followed by a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next Tuesday.

"The tension of the game took its toll," the Barca coach added. "It's not normal that we lose so many balls. But I have complete confidence and faith in my players and in finding solutions.

"All the good things and all the bad things are the responsibility of the coaches. Look at the forest, not the trees. Look at the forest, it's leafy and beautiful...

"We are where we are with players missing, with the schedule we have... There are many positives."

