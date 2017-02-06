Luis Enrique admits Barcelona 'did not deserve' draw but are worthy finalists

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Unconvincing Barca hang on to reach final

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique: Barca 'did not deserve' draw

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 14 4 1 46
2 Barcelona 13 6 2 45
3 Sevilla 13 4 4 43
View Full Table »

Barca's Suarez: Red card 'not even a foul'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Read
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Barca advance to Copa final in thriller vs. Atleti

The Match Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The Sweeper: Tea time with Messi

International
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Neymar must learn from Messi, Ronaldo

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Can Neymar surpass Pele?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Gerard Pique

Pique, Busquets, Iniesta back for Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

WATCH: Neymar's top 5 UCL goals

Champions League Highlights
Read

Moreno: Hard to make a case for Atleti

ESPN FC TV
Read

Arda Turan's infamous boot throw could fade

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Simeone won't predict Barca outcome

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Barca 'ready to suffer' against Atleti

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Read

Luis Enrique focused only on Copa final

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Luis Enrique admits Barcelona 'did not deserve' draw but are worthy finalists

The FC panel analyse Barca's struggles in midfield after they held on against Atleti to advance to the Copa del Rey final.

Luis Enrique admitted Barcelona were lucky to dodge defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday but insisted his side deserve to be in the Copa del Rey final for a fourth consecutive season.

Kevin Gameiro cancelled out Luis Suarez's first-half goal in a fast, furious and action-packed 1-1 draw at Camp Nou as Barca progressed 3-2 on aggregate. Gameiro had earlier missed a penalty, too, and Diego Simeone's side came agonisingly close to taking the tie into extra time late on.

There were also red cards for Suarez and Sergi Roberto -- who will both now be suspended for the final pending possible appeals -- and another for Atletico's Yannick Carrasco.

BarcelonaBarcelona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"It was tough and difficult, but we have to be very happy," Luis Enrique said in his postgame news conference. "Evidently not because of how we played, but because the team is continuing to make history.

"The result is deceptive. Across the 90 minutes we did not deserve this result, but we deserve to be in the final because of what we've done in the competition before tonight.

"We made too many mistakes here. We didn't have quality when we were on the ball, but so much happened at the end that I will have to analyse the game properly -- but we have to improve."

Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.
Barcelona advanced to the Copa del Rey final for for the fourth straight season.

Despite his side's struggles, though, Luis Enrique was still keen to look for positives in the middle of what has been a gruelling schedule since the turn of the year.

Progress in the Copa del Rey has meant midweek games every week and there's no immediate let up with Saturday La Liga game at Alaves followed by a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next Tuesday.

"The tension of the game took its toll," the Barca coach added. "It's not normal that we lose so many balls. But I have complete confidence and faith in my players and in finding solutions.

"All the good things and all the bad things are the responsibility of the coaches. Look at the forest, not the trees. Look at the forest, it's leafy and beautiful...

"We are where we are with players missing, with the schedule we have... There are many positives."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.