Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Gerard Pique

Pique, Busquets, Iniesta back for Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
WATCH: Neymar's top 5 UCL goals

Champions League Highlights
Moreno: Hard to make a case for Atleti

ESPN FC TV
Arda Turan's infamous boot throw could fade

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Simeone won't predict Barca outcome

Spanish Copa del Rey
Barca 'ready to suffer' against Atleti

Spanish Copa del Rey
The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Luis Enrique focused only on Copa final

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Barca's Neymar: Lack of goals 'annoying'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique

ESPN FC TV
Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight

Spanish Primera División
Rafinha in action for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Rafinha breaks nose in Ter Stegen clash

Barcelona PA Sport
Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular

Spanish Primera División
WATCH: FUT goals by Suarez and Best

International
Alcacer on the mark in Barca win

Spanish Primera División
Gerard Pique

Barcelona waiting on Pique, Rafinha fitness

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Vidal makes his case in Barca's win vs. Athletic

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona have Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta available

Diego Simeone was in no mood to try and predict what will happen against Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semifinal.

Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta have all been included in the Barcelona squad for Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Barca coach Luis Enrique refused to give anything away regarding the availability of the trio on Monday, although confirmed they had all trained without problems.

Pique was taken off at half-time as a precaution during Saturday's win against Athletic Bilbao after suffering a thigh problem.

The defender then missed Sunday's recovery session but is expected to start the game against Atletico, which Barca go into with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique could be fit to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Busquets is back in the squad after suffering sprained ankle ligaments against Eibar last month and Iniesta has been passed fit to return from a calf problem.

Luis Enrique also welcomes back Lucas Digne from a knee injury, but there is no Neymar, who misses the game through suspension.

Arda Turan is likely to take the Brazilian's place against his former club. Rafinha is also absent due to a broken nose, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jeremy Mathieu have been omitted for technical reasons.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barca the advantage, with Antoine Griezmann's second-half goal at the Vicente Calderon keeping Atletico's hopes of making the final alive.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

