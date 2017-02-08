Barcelona have Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta available

Diego Simeone was in no mood to try and predict what will happen against Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semifinal.

Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta have all been included in the Barcelona squad for Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Barca coach Luis Enrique refused to give anything away regarding the availability of the trio on Monday, although confirmed they had all trained without problems.

Pique was taken off at half-time as a precaution during Saturday's win against Athletic Bilbao after suffering a thigh problem.

The defender then missed Sunday's recovery session but is expected to start the game against Atletico, which Barca go into with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Busquets is back in the squad after suffering sprained ankle ligaments against Eibar last month and Iniesta has been passed fit to return from a calf problem.

Luis Enrique also welcomes back Lucas Digne from a knee injury, but there is no Neymar, who misses the game through suspension.

Arda Turan is likely to take the Brazilian's place against his former club. Rafinha is also absent due to a broken nose, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jeremy Mathieu have been omitted for technical reasons.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barca the advantage, with Antoine Griezmann's second-half goal at the Vicente Calderon keeping Atletico's hopes of making the final alive.

