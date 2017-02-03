Luis Enrique focused only on Copa del Rey final for Barcelona

Neymar believes La Liga is the best league in the world and sites their recent dominance in European competition as proof.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique doesn't expect the possibility of missing the Copa del Rey final to affect Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba or Samuel Umtiti against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

All three are one booking away from a ban going into the semifinal second leg at Camp Nou, which Barca will start with a 2-1 lead after last week's win at the Vicente Calderon.

Luis Enrique, though, played down the significance of the potential suspensions as Barca look to reach a third consecutive domestic cup final under his control.

"No, it won't affect them," he said in his pregame news conference on Monday. "They're good at knowing how to handle the situtation; it won't affect them.

"The most important thing is to win the game and to reach the final. I don't think it will play a role.

"We won't settle for a draw and Atletico have to win. We've seen them play well by closing off at the back, but we may see a different Atletico, taking more risks, applying pressure."

Messi was taken off for the final 30 minutes at the weekend against Athletic Bilbao in preparation for the visit of Diego Simeone's side.

The Argentine had previously played every minute of competitive action this season and local reporters were keen to know if it was a decision Luis Enrique had run by the player first.

"I talk with my players a lot about every day situations," the Barca boss responded. "All coaches speak with their players, there are no secrets.

"It would be ridiculous not to talk with Messi, but those kind of things happen every day, with other players, too. I won't get into details of those discussions."

Neymar will miss Tuesday's game through suspension and there are doubts over the fitness of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

All three have recovered from knocks and trained on Monday, but Luis Enrique wouldn't reveal if they will be ready to play from the start.

"Busquets and Iniesta are better every day, which is good news for us," he stated. "They could be [in the squad] or they might not.

"Pique is much better as well. The fact he came off [against Athletic] before [his thigh] got any worse worked well. He's ready to play, but with one more day we will have to see if he's in the right condition to play."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.