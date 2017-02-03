Barcelona's Neymar frustrated by lack of goals this season

Neymar believes La Liga is the best league in the world and sites their recent dominance in European competition as proof.

Neymar says Barcelona are keeping a close eye at Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Luis Enrique is thrilled he got to watch his fringe players shine in Barcelona's victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Luis Enrique describes what he calls a 'wonderful version' of Neymar in Barcelona's win over Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona star Neymar has played down concerns over a lack of goals this season, but did admit it's annoying to have seen his numbers drop in comparison to other seasons.

The Brazil international has found the net just nine times in the current campaign in all competitions. In comparison, his final tally last season was 31 and the year before that -- the first with both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi -- he managed 39.

However, he has laid on 17 assists -- including a competition high seven in the Champions League -- and his performance in the win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday demonstrated that he offers far more than just goals.

"It's difficult when you're not scoring, especially when you're a forward, where the expectations are higher," he said in an interview with Red Bull.

"So, yes, it's bad, it's annoying, but it's not my biggest worry. I concentrate on winning matches; it doesn't matter if it's me or a teammate that scores."

Neymar, who turned 25 on Sunday, created the first goal in the 3-0 win over Athletic at the weekend and caused problems for the Basque side once again with his speed and trickery.

Barca coach Luis Enrique was impressed with what he saw and was keen to talk up the many qualities the forward brings to the table.

"We're seeing a wonderful version of Neymar," he said in his postgame news conference. "His capacity to dribble is impressive, as is his sacrifice when it comes to helping the team.

"Not scoring goals doesn't bother me at all, it's a mere anecdote if you keep in mind all that he adds to the team. It's clear he's a vital player for us."

Neymar is suspended for Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid after picking up his third booking in the competition in last week's 2-1 first leg win at the Vicente Calderon.

He will return for the weekend's trip to Alaves in La Liga, where Barca find themselves one point behind Real Madrid at the top despite having played two games more.

"I know it's difficult, but nothing's impossible," he said when asked if the Blaugrana can overhaul Zinedine Zidane's table toppers.

"Last year we were 12 points clear of second and we won the league by one or two [points], if I'm not wrong. There are still a lot games left and anything can happen. We're focused, we're hungry for the title and we're going to fight for it."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.