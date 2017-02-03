Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 13/2  Away: 15/1 
Leicester City
Manchester United
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 29/10  Away: 7/10 
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
0
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 7/4  Away: 9/2 
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
LIVE 86'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 1/9  Away: 40/1 
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 14/5  Away: 11/2 
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
BarcelonaBarcelona
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Sergio Busquets

Busquets could be fit for Athletic game

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
 By PA Sport
Barcelona's Rafinha breaks nose after Marc-Andre ter Stegen clash

Luis Enrique is thrilled he got to watch his fringe players shine in Barcelona's victory over Athletic Bilbao.
Luis Enrique describes what he calls a 'wonderful version' of Neymar in Barcelona's win over Athletic Bilbao.
Paco Alcacer scored his first league goal as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao.
Barcelona legend Ronaldinho still believes the club are the best team in world football.

Rafinha broke his nose in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, the Camp Nou club have announced.

The Brazilian midfielder was substituted early in the second half of Saturday's La Liga match after colliding with his own goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

BarcelonaBarcelona
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Rafinha stumbled when attempting to defend an Athletic free kick and fell against the legs of Ter Stegen, who had come out to punch the ball clear.

Barcelona said in a statement on their official website: "The club's medical services have carried out tests and confirmed that the first-team player Rafinha Alcantara has a fractured nose and his return will depend on how his injury heals."

Goals from Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal steered Barcelona to the comfortable win, which lifted them to just a point behind leaders Real Madrid.

Madrid have two games in hand, but are without a match this weekend after their scheduled Sunday evening clash at Celta Vigo was postponed due to high winds and rain in the Galicia region of Spain.

