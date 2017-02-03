Barcelona's Rafinha breaks nose after Marc-Andre ter Stegen clash
Rafinha broke his nose in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, the Camp Nou club have announced.
The Brazilian midfielder was substituted early in the second half of Saturday's La Liga match after colliding with his own goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Rafinha stumbled when attempting to defend an Athletic free kick and fell against the legs of Ter Stegen, who had come out to punch the ball clear.
Barcelona said in a statement on their official website: "The club's medical services have carried out tests and confirmed that the first-team player Rafinha Alcantara has a fractured nose and his return will depend on how his injury heals."
Goals from Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal steered Barcelona to the comfortable win, which lifted them to just a point behind leaders Real Madrid.
Madrid have two games in hand, but are without a match this weekend after their scheduled Sunday evening clash at Celta Vigo was postponed due to high winds and rain in the Galicia region of Spain.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.