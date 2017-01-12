Lionel Messi and Barcelona 'need each other' - Javier Mascherano

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
LIVE 81'
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
LIVE 86'
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
0
0
LIVE 10'
Messi and Barcelona 'need each other'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Luis Suarez

Messi and Suarez torment Las Palmas

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
BarcelonaBarcelona
Las PalmasLas Palmas
5
0
FT
Lionel Messi

Messi has scored vs. all La Liga teams

Barcelona ESPN staff
Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Barcelona begin critical stretch with Las Palmas

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Luis Enrique marvels at Suarez's record

Spanish Primera División
Barca: Gratacos fired for Messi comment

Barcelona Sam Marsden
La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?

Spanish Primera División
Pogba: Zlatan complete; Neymar the future

Manchester United ESPN staff
Luis Enrique: Barca need to find winning dynamic

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Luis Suarez

Suarez's goal record for Barca 'outrageous'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Lionel Messi

Messi skill comes every 100 years - Koeman

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Lionel Messi's free kick gave Barcelona a last-gasp draw on Sunday.

Gratacos: Messi not be as good without mates

Barcelona Sam Marsden
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

Barca draw Real Sociedad in Copa quarters

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona back in a thriller against Sevilla.

Suarez urges Grau to renew Messi deal

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge

EFL Cup
 By Samuel Marsden
Lionel Messi and Barcelona 'need each other' - Javier Mascherano

Twitter reacts to a 48-team World Cup wonderfully, vandals cut Lionel Messi's statue in half and more in The Sweeper.

Javier Mascherano says Lionel Messi and Barcelona need each other amid the soap opera which has been generated by his ongoing contract renewal.

Comments from Oscar Grau and Pere Gratacos in the week led to new concerns over Messi's future, with the latter being stripped of his role as a director as a result, but Josep Maria Bartomeu called for calm on Saturday.

The Barca president said he will personally take care of negotiating Messi's new deal and reassured supporters that he expects the Argentine to commit his future to Camp Nou soon.

And Mascherano has now added his voice to the growing number of people who expect Messi to extend his stay at Barca beyond 2018, when his current terms are due to expire.

"I have no doubt that both Messi and the club need each other," the defender told reporters after Barca's 5-0 win against Las Palmas.

"The relationship between both parties has been really good up until now. I hope that, in terms of elite football, Messi plays here forever. There's no better place for him, although it's a matter which must be dealt with in private by Barcelona."

Luis Suarez, meanwhile, blamed the media for the storm which has been stirred up and re-iterated that Messi wants to stay at the club.

"It's the press that create the drama, misinterpreting [comments]," he told Movistar immediately after the Las Palmas game.

"Messi wants to stay and the club already know what they have to do. The president has said he wants him to renew. So we're calm despite everything that [the press] are saying."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

