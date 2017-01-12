Barcelona's Lionel Messi has now scored against all La Liga teams

Twitter reacts to a 48-team World Cup wonderfully, vandals cut Lionel Messi's statue in half and more in The Sweeper.

Lionel Messi struck versus Las Palmas on Saturday to complete the full set of teams he has scored against in La Liga.

Las Palmas were the last remaining team in La Liga that the Argentine had failed to trouble, but Messi has now bagged a goal vs. 35 Spanish teams -- equalling the record of Real Madrid legend Raul.

Messi failed to net in two games against Las Palmas last season, both 2-1 wins, and he was injured after just eight minutes in the first match.

Mission complete. Leo #Messi: 35 goals against 35 different La Liga opponents #FCBLasPalmas pic.twitter.com/ujNrREuqLA - FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2017

The striker's favourite opponents are Atletico Madrid and Sevilla (21 goals), followed by Osasuna and Valencia (19).

While he has scored past the Canary Islanders' keeper Javi Varas three times before -- twice at Sevilla and once at Celta Vigo -- his favourite goalkeeper to face is Diego Alves of Valencia, against whom he has netted 19 times.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.