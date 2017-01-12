Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
LIVE 66'
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
0
LIVE 70'
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
BarcelonaBarcelona
Las PalmasLas Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Barcelona's Lionel Messi has now scored against all La Liga teams

Twitter reacts to a 48-team World Cup wonderfully, vandals cut Lionel Messi's statue in half and more in The Sweeper.

Lionel Messi struck versus Las Palmas on Saturday to complete the full set of teams he has scored against in La Liga.

Las Palmas were the last remaining team in La Liga that the Argentine had failed to trouble, but Messi has now bagged a goal vs. 35 Spanish teams -- equalling the record of Real Madrid legend Raul.

Messi failed to net in two games against Las Palmas last season, both 2-1 wins, and he was injured after just eight minutes in the first match.

The striker's favourite opponents are Atletico Madrid and Sevilla (21 goals), followed by Osasuna and Valencia (19).

While he has scored past the Canary Islanders' keeper Javi Varas three times before -- twice at Sevilla and once at Celta Vigo -- his favourite goalkeeper to face is Diego Alves of Valencia, against whom he has netted 19 times.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

