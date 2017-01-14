Barcelona dismiss Gratacos over derogatory Lionel Messi comment

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 21/10  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Luis Enrique marvels at Suarez's record

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca: Gratacos fired for Messi comment

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?

Spanish Primera División
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Las PalmasLas Palmas
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 25/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Pogba: Zlatan complete; Neymar the future

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Luis Enrique: Barca need to find winning dynamic

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Luis Suarez

Suarez's goal record for Barca 'outrageous'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Lionel Messi

Messi skill comes every 100 years - Koeman

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Lionel Messi's free kick gave Barcelona a last-gasp draw on Sunday.

Gratacos: Messi not be as good without mates

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

Barca draw Real Sociedad in Copa quarters

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona back in a thriller against Sevilla.

Suarez urges Grau to renew Messi deal

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge

EFL Cup
Read
Luis Suarez

Suarez's best for Barca: Volleys, Clasico winner

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Neymar

MSN combine to defeat Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read
Lionel Messi's free kick gave Barcelona a last-gasp draw on Sunday.

Messi equals Koeman's Barca record

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
Luis Suarez

Copa: MSN magic as Barca beat Bilbao

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona dismiss Gratacos over derogatory Lionel Messi comment

Paul Mariner and Alexis Nunes look ahead to this weekend's round of fixtures in La Liga.
With their worst points total through 17 La Liga matches in 10 seasons, the FC crew break down what's wrong with Barcelona.
The FC guys analyse Barcelona's collective performance against Athletic Bilbao and wonder if they should have won by more.

Barcelona have dismissed Pere Gratacos from one of his roles with the club after comments he made about Lionel Messi following Friday's Copa del Rey draw in Madrid.

Gratacos, until now Barca's director of institutional relations with the Spanish Federation (RFEF), was attending the draw as the club's representative when he was asked about Messi's importance to the side and the state of play regarding his contract renewal.

He responded by saying he couldn't comment on the contract situation, but added: "Leo is one of the most important people in the team, but it's not just about him. He would not be as good without [Andres] Iniesta, Neymar and company, but Messi is the best." 

Barca say the reason for firing Gratacos -- which was taken by director of professional sports Albert Soler -- was because he expressed an opinion which was not in line with the club's. He will, however, continue to work on the La Masia 360 project.

A statement read: "Pere Gratacos has been dismissed from his role as director of institutional relations for having publicly expressed a personal opinion that does not coincide with that of the club after the draw for the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey.

"The decision was made by Albert Soler, who will take on these responsibilities directly from now on. Pere Gratacos will continue to be linked to Barcelona by working on the La Masia 360 project which is already underway."

Pere Gratacos said that Lionel Messi would not be as good without his teammates.

Gratacos came through Barcelona's youth system and made over 100 appearances for the B team before spending the majority of his playing career at Catalan side Figueres.

The 58-year-old returned to the club as coach of the B team in 2003 and spent two years working with Messi, who he recommended to then first-team manager Frank Rijkaard. The Dutch coach responded by calling up a teenage Messi for a friendly against Porto, when he made his first appearance for the club.

Gratacos' remark on Friday came after CEO Oscar Grau said "common sense" must be applied when negotiating Messi's new deal earlier this week. Those comments were viewed by some as an attempt to force the Argentine to reduce his wage demands. 

Despite everything, Barca remain confident that they will tie Messi down to a new deal in the coming months, with president Josep Maria Bartomeu saying before Christmas they're prepared to make him the world's best-paid player.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.