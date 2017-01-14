Luis Enrique: Barcelona need to find winning dynamic to catch Real Madrid

The FC guys analyse Barcelona's collective performance against Athletic Bilbao and wonder if they should have won by more.

Luis Enrique admits Barcelona find themselves in a situation where they need to string a run of wins together as they prepare to host Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday.

Last weekend's draw against Villarreal saw them slip five points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game less, while Sevilla leapfrogged them into second place in the table.

Barca returned to winning ways in midweek, though, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all on target as they beat Athletic Bilbao to progress in the Copa del Rey. And Luis Enrique acknowledges that his players now need to build on that win in order to regain the confidence that will help them in their pursuit of Madrid.

"I think getting in the right kind of dynamic is important because if you're in a winning dynamic, things work out better for you in terms of results," the Barca coach said in a news conference on Friday. "That goes for everything, in football and in life.

"You need to show superiority on the pitch and now we're in a situation where we need to string together wins. We just need three points. We're playing first [this weekend], but there will be other weeks when it's the reverse, so all we can do is win our game and put pressure on the other teams."

Barca are unlikely to have things their own way this weekend against a Las Palmas side who have impressed this season.

They travel to Catalonia having won at Atletico Madrid in the cup in midweek, although they lost on aggregate, and Luis Enrique was full of praise for Quique Setien's side.

"We're facing one of the teams with a philosophy which is most similar to ours," he added. "They like to keep hold of the ball, they like to generate superiority in midfield and get players around the ball.

"They're one of most fun teams for supporters and coaches to watch, but they're not a nice team to play against! It's an important game to hopefully begin a run of winning matches at home, but it's also a difficult game."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.