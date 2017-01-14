Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
 By Samuel Marsden
Luis Suarez's 100 goals in 120 games for Barca 'outrageous' - Luis Enrique

The FC guys analyse Barcelona's collective performance against Athletic Bilbao and wonder if they should have won by more.

Luis Enrique lauded Luis Suarez's achievement in reaching 100 Barcelona goals in just 120 appearances for the club, joking that some journalists had written him off as overweight when he signed from Liverpool in 2014.

Only two players have reached a century of goals for Barca quicker than Suarez -- Mariano Martin and Laszlo Kubala -- who brought up the landmark with the opening goal in Wednesday's 3-2 Copa del Rey win over Athletic Bilbao.

Due to a four-month ban from FIFA for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, it took Suarez a while to settle in at Camp Nou. His first goal didn't arrive until his sixth appearance, making his success since then even more impressive.

"When he first arrived you said he was overweight; now you're trying to find adjectives to describe how good he's been," Luis Enrique said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's game against Las Palmas.

"I mean 100 goals in 120 games, amazing. It's outrageous, some people [couldn't score that many] in training and without a goalkeeper, so you can see it was good decision to sign him, not just as a player, but as a person."

The Barca coach also refused to rule out making signings in January. The Catalan club don't often do business in the winter, but Aleix Vidal's future remains uncertain and if he were to leave the club would have to sign another right-back.

"Why would I close door?" Luis Enrique responded when asked about the possibility of signing players this month. "Until last day there is always a possibility that something could happen."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

