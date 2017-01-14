Previous
 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona's Gratacos: Messi would not be as good without his teammates

ESPN FC's La Liga correspondent Sid Lowe discusses the relationship between Barcelona's players and the club.

Barcelona risk doing further damage to contract negotiations with Lionel Messi after director Pere Gratacos created more controversy by saying that the Argentine would not be as good without his teammates.

CEO Oscar Grau created an outcry earlier this week when he suggested the club had to apply "common sense" when dealing with Messi's new contract in what was perceived in some quarters as an attempt to lower the forward's salary demands. 

Diario Sport claimed Grau's comments annoyed the dressing room and they have also re-awakened fears that Messi could leave the club when his contract expires in 2018. 

Manchester City and Manchester United have both been linked with a move and Gratacos' comments raise further concerns about how the Catalan club are handling Messi's contract renewal. 

"Leo is one of the most important people in the team, but it's not just about him," Gratacos told reporters after Friday's Copa del Rey draw in Madrid, which saw Barca paired with Real Sociedad in the quarterfinal.

"He would not be as good without [Andres] Iniesta, Neymar and company, but Messi is the best."

Before taking on his current role, former Barcelona player Gratacos worked as a coach at the club's La Masia academy, where he trained Messi for two years.

In a 2010 Diario Sport report he said: "There are a lot of Messis in Africa. I coached Messi and I've seen players since and I can say that there are many who are at a similar level."

Speaking later on Friday, Barca boss Luis Enrique was keen to downplay the significance of the comments, underlining Gratacos had clearly said that Messi is the world's best player.

"I'm not going to get into this game," Luis Enrique said. "I heard the quotes and he said that Messi is the best, that's it.

With their worst points total through 17 La Liga matches in 10 seasons, the FC crew break down what's wrong with Barcelona.

"People try to get a story out of everything. I think the club are clear about Messi [and his contract renewal] and Messi is too. I don't think we should try and dig hidden meanings out of quotes. That's all I have to say."

Asked also about Grau's "common sense" remark, Luis Enrique replied: "To renew Leo Messi you have to have a lot of tranquility. The [terms] will be set by Messi and the club."

Barca remain confident that they will tie Messi down to a new deal in the coming months, with president Josep Maria Bartomeu saying before Christmas they're prepared to make him the world's best paid player. 

However, while some local media feel that the public comments from Grau -- and now Gratacos -- are a negotiating strategy, others feel Barca are risking making Messi unhappy. 

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

