ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Lionel Messi equals Ronald Koeman's Barcelona free-kick record

With their worst points total through 17 La Liga matches in 10 seasons, the FC crew break down what's wrong with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi ticked another box on his glowing resume when his goal against Atletico Bilbao equaled Ronald Koeman's free-kick record for Barcelona.

Barcelona cruised to a 3-1 home win over Bilbao on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey last 16 matchup with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Messi among the goals.

Messi's goal put him level with Koeman on 26 free-kick goals for the Catalan giants, a record that saw the latter dubbed "King of free kicks" during his playing days.

Koeman, who is now managing Everton in the Premier League, recognised the Argentine forward's achievements, and took to social media to congratulate Messi.

Messi will need just one more free-kick goal to break the record and seal his ever-growing status as one of the best players to have donned the colours of Barcelona.

