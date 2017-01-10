Doubting Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar 'ridiculous' - Luis Enrique

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Luis Suarez

Copa: Barca beats Bilbao with MSN magic

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Turmoil between Pique and Barca's board?

ESPN FC TV
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

'Ridiculous' to doubt MSN - Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
2 Sevilla 11 3 3 36
3 Barcelona 10 5 2 35
4 Atletico 9 4 4 31
View Full Table »

Why are Barca struggling in La Liga?

ESPN FC TV
Lowe: Barcelona's win was too nervy

ESPN FC TV
Luis Suarez

Suarez scores 100th goal for Barcelona

Barcelona ESPN staff
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

Messi, Suarez, Neymar seal Copa win

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Game Details
Game Details

Ronaldinho: I helped to change Barcelona

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Time for Luis Enrique, Barcelona to simplify

La Liga Graham Hunter
Lionel Messi

Grau: Barca will find Messi contract formula

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Refs' group files Pique complaint - report

Barcelona Adriana Garcia
Luis Enrique backs Barca players after gala

Spanish Copa del Rey
Luis Enrique: Away goal could prove vital

Spanish Copa del Rey
Barcelona feeling hard done by referees?

ESPN FC TV
Why Barca players missed FIFA awards

ESPN FC TV
Trending: World Cup expansion is approved

Latest ESPN staff
Luis Enrique: Barca won't criticise referees

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Luis Enrique backs FIFA awards absence

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos and pose with their trophies at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Real stars upset by Messi awards no-show

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
 By Samuel Marsden
Doubting Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar 'ridiculous' - Luis Enrique

The FC guys analyse Barcelona's collective performance against Athletic Bilbao and wonder if they should have won by more.

Luis Enrique says it would have been ridiculous to doubt Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar after the South American trio fired Barcelona into the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Barca had failed to win either of their opening two games since the turn of the year, while Neymar was without a goal since October in all competitions for his club.

However, all three were on target as the Blaugrana overturned a first-leg deficit against Athletic to keep alive their hopes of winning the Spanish Cup for a third consecutive season.

Game Details
"We live in a world full of exaggerations and if the MSN have to prove themselves then we can switch off and go home," Luis Enrique said in his postgame news conference.

"If they don't score then they create goals. They're key players. You can't have any doubts about them, it would be ridiculous [to doubt them]."

Suarez opened the scoring with a volley, before Neymar doubled the home side's lead from the penalty spot. After Enric Saborit's goal levelled the tie up on aggregate, though, it required a third free kick from Messi in as many games to confirm Barca's place in the last eight.

"Tell me a game when Messi's not been decisive," Luis Enrique added of his match winner. "I hope he's here for a long time. There's no one like him. He's not only unique in terms of goals, but also in making his teammates better."

Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.
Barcelona's MSN trio were influential in their 3-1 defeat of Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

This was the Catalan side's first win of 2017, following defeat at San Mames and a draw in La Liga with Villarreal, but Luis Enrique insisted all three performances make him optimistic for what's still to come this season.

"The image my team have shown in these last three games is improved on 2016," he added. "They make me very proud as a manager.

"I've seen similar things in all the games. We've been in control of the play. Today, for example, Athletic had practically no chances. It makes me optimistic for what I see in training and when we compete.

"We weren't switched on for the goal and we were penalised. We're in a run where it takes very little for us to concede a goal and then we're not effective after that, but I'm sure that it will pass."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

